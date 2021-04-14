Volunteer Week includes hospice workers
Dear Editor:
Something I love about our community is how people rally together to help others in a time of need. At Pointe Coupee Hospice, eight trained volunteers are giving selflessly to help people live as fully as possible, even at the end of life.
Even now, when our volunteers can’t visit patients and their families in the home like they used to before the pandemic, they are helping meet needs by phoning to check on them, writing notes of encouragement, running errands, dropping off supplies.
Our volunteer quilters have continued to make “quilts of love” and fidget mats for Alzheimer’s patients and nursing home residents. Our community is a better, more compassionate place because of their service.
April 18-24 is National Volunteer Week, and hospice volunteers make more special moments possible for the patients and families they serve every day.
Across the U.S., more than 430,000 hospice volunteers give 19 million hours of service every year. Every single volunteer deserves our appreciation and grateful acknowledgment.
I encourage others to learn more about hospice by contacting Pointe Coupee Hospice at (225) 638-5717.
Sincerely,
Blanche Jewell, volunteer coordinator
Pointe Coupee Hospice