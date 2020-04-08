Dear editor:
“Isaiah 16:10 Weather together”
We’re in this struggle together. We will weather this storm. We’re in this together until COVID-19 is gone.
Floating down a ditch. A pile of ants after a storm. Like a package of chewing tobacco, the journey continues on.
Each playing the role together. We will weather the storm. Social distancing, not indifference. We will weather the storm.
Advise by science, government. Together we can beat this. Psalm 91: 14-15 Put Christ in your crisis.
Achoo! God bless you.
Achoo! God bless you.
Achoo! Dat burn it.
Cover your mouth. Cough in your elbow. Follow the latest guidelines.
Rev. George Molex
Morganza