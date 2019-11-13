I walk with the shadow of a new day!
The past behind me; the future on its way.
I walk not in the cult of force opinions! Let each person sway his or her way.
The noises are not distractions. Real friends are eternal. You may know where to vote. Be informed.
Research before you rehears! It’s your civic duty to know who, what and why to vote.
It’s nobody’s business how you vote!
Friendship and kinships are not worth losing over an issue or person!
Things change to remain the same.
Rev. George Molex III
New Roads