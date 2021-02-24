Dear editor,
I have a question for the people of Pointe Coupee Parish. I was wondering if you would back a bill or some type of ordinance in the Parish that would stop local and federal officers from coming to your house and taking your guns, new ones and also the ones that have been passed down from generation to generation.
I just found out that each and every one of us need to call our councilman and tell them that we want some sort of bill or ordinance similar to what Missouri has just passed that will not allow these gun-grabbing politicians to keep chipping away at our constitutional rights.
We don’t have time to wait, Biden could sign a bill right now and then it would be too late, so please contact all your family and friends who live in Pointe Coupee Parish and tell them to contact their councilman and inform them of what we want and that we want it now before it is too late.
Please my friends take the time to do this, let’s not sit back and think, well someone else is already calling, let’s show them we mean business and want this done now and not later, remember, these people weren’t given these jobs, we the people of Pointe Coupee Parish elected them, they work for you and me.
Richard Andre
Blanks