To the Pointe Coupee Community,
I missed my students last week. I am concerned that they have lost days of learning and I am determined to ensure that they will still receive all the necessary knowledge they need this year.
However, I continue to believe that the majority decision of the Pointe Coupee School Board to only give a partial pay raise of $3,000 to teachers this school year (ending August 2021) and to use the remaining funds as a cushion for the unexpected is immoral and irresponsible -- a betrayal to the taxpayers and the teachers of Pointe Coupee.
My fellow teachers and I attended the special meeting on Sept. 3, specifically for a request that teachers receive the full raise we were promised, even if the pay scale change starts in January.
We spoke on why the incremental pay increase hurts students, schools, and new and veteran teachers.
I feel that the board overwhelmingly did not answer the question that continued to be raised: Why are we “saving” money that was marked specifically for teacher pay raises? Instead, board members continued to say how much they appreciated and supported teachers.
This felt as the second time teachers were told we were expendable, not worth conversation, and not intelligent enough to know what was best for us or our community.
The first was after the July teacher survey when 75 percent of teachers said they had concerns returning to the classroom.
These concerns were seemingly dismissed when we returned to school as normal. Both times felt paternalistic — reassuring us that the pain we felt was good for us and the community, that our martyrdom is recognized.
I love teaching, and I love Pointe Coupee Parish, especially the students, parents, and teachers I have met through Livonia High School. However, a person cannot do a job that asks them to go into debt to work, to take on a second job to make ends meet, to ration the gas in their car for a few more days, or to work 10 more years so they can see the full pay raise they expected this year.
With a parishwide attrition rate of 25 percent each year, most teachers will never see the other $3,000 they were promised.
A pay raise and full use of the tax this academic school year is what is best for students, teachers, and the school system.
The 2020-2021 school year needs $4.5 million. The $2.3 million outside of teacher pay should also be used fully.
Students cannot expect to learn fully when the whiteboards in their rooms do not erase anymore, when there are cracks in the wall that let sunlight in, when smart boards and TVs are not in service, and water floods the sidewalks anytime it rains.
However, those all sound like small concerns if there is a quality teacher providing a good education in a positive environment. I believe we have those in Pointe Coupee, but I do not believe they will stay if they cannot trust the School Board to do what is the best decision to improve the quality of our school system.
Teachers are willing to wait for the raise until January, but we want to ensure that the community’s money from this calendar year is used for this school year.
That is not illegal – it is what a budget is meant to do.
Full use of the tax that is being fully collected makes sense now and it makes sense 10 years from now. Paying teachers and staff a living wage is necessary to maintain quality teachers.
Quality teachers are necessary for a quality school system. A quality school system is necessary to attract families and businesses that stay instead of barge companies that leave. Permanent families and businesses in the parish are necessary for a larger tax base to support more high-quality services and activities in the parish.
Contact your School Board members if you also believe the full 2020 tax should be used in the 2020-2021 school year for what it was made for -- teacher raises, transportation, and infrastructure -- not to be kept as a cushion over the next 10 years.
Jamie McClung
Livonia