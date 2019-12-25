Radio programs and TV talk shows gear up for Christmas by asking the audience what’s the best Christmas gift they ever received. As it usually is in the secular world, the emphasis is on receiving, rather than giving.
To balance things out, Christian radio is asking its listeners to tell them about the best gift they’ve ever given that changed someone’s life.
Santa Claus, or Jolly Old St. Nick, was a giver, not a receiver. St. Nicholas, a monk, and the model for our modern-day Santa, was a very real person who was born around 280 A.D. in Patara, near Myra in what is now modern-day Turkey. In his time, he was admired for his piety and kindness. Over the years, St. Nicholas became the subject of many legends.
It is said he gave away all of his inherited wealth and traveled the countryside helping the poor and sick. One of the best-known St. Nicholas stories is the time he saved three poor sisters from being sold into slavery or prostitution by their father by providing them with a dowry so that they could be married.
He is known as the patron saint of children and his feast day is celebrated on the anniversary of his death, Dec. 6. The very nature of Santa Claus is that of a giver, a religious giver. He took his lead from the greatest giver of them all, God. The God who gave us Jesus, the gift that saved us from the slavery of sin.
St. Nicholas lived a reciprocal lifestyle by giving what he received to help the disadvantaged. But he didn’t wait until December to become generous. Rather, he routinely gave to those who were in need.
I must admit I tend to be more generous from Thanksgiving to New Year’s. Although I have several charities that are recipients of my monthly donations, I do tend to add a little something extra to the envelope during the holiday season.
Aware of my short-sided approach last Christmas season, I wanted to raise my level of giving by picking a charity that makes a daily difference in the lives of those who are considered impoverished. I picked an organization that works with Third-World countries where the need is the greatest. I wanted my gift to address the essentials of daily living ... food, water and clothing.
I wanted my gift to mirror that of St. Nicholas, so I provided a dowry that would help the poor escape an uncertain future. My contribution last year, and again this year, is a goat, three chickens, two rabbits and two ducks.
These are the animals that represent the dollar figure written on my personal check. These animals provide nutrition for the family and is also a way of creating extra income to be shared with those in their village.
This is one of those gifts that keeps on giving. The premise behind this program helps me perpetuate the saying, “Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day. Teach him how to fish and you feed him for a lifetime.”
I don’t usually pat myself on the back or tout my own horn, so I’m only telling you what I do to encourage you to embrace the spirit of giving not only during Christmas, but also all year long.
My wife and I are generous with our time and our talents because we are trying our best to emulate Santa Claus and to reflect the image and likeness of the reason for the season, Jesus.
Imagine you are the wealthy man in the following story: A wealthy man approached his pastor with the following question. “Why is it that people call me a stingy old tightwad behind by back when they know that I’m going to leave all of my wealth to the church when I die?”
The pastor answered his question by telling the rich man the following fable.
There was a cow and a pig that lived together on a family farm. To all the family members, the pig was considered to be unpopular while the cow was beloved by all. This puzzled the pig, so one day the pig decided to address the issue with the cow.
She started out by acknowledging the gentle nature of the cow and her big sorrowful eyes that put the family members at ease. The pig then cut straight to the matter by stating the fact that she believed the cow was popular because the people saw her as generous because every day, she gave them milk and cream.
Then the pig turned the focus on herself. But what about me? I give them everything I have. I give them bacon and ham. They even pickle my feet. Yet no one likes me. Why is that?
The minister looks intently at the wealthy man and asked, “Do you know what the cow answered?”
“Perhaps they like me because I give while I’m still living.”
The wealth we leave behind at our death is an indicator of how prosperous we were. In the court of public opinion, this does not make us popular. If while we were alive, we were considered stingy during our prosperous life, not one tear will be shed by a eulogy that touches on how big of an empire we created and how much of a fortune we’ve amassed during our lifetime.
However, there will not be a dry eye in the church when a eulogy is delivered with phrases such as, “He’ll give you the shirt off his back” or “She will give you her last dollar.” These phrases paint the picture of a person who was rich toward their fellow human being on a regular basis.
This richness pays eternal dividends.
The Christmas season affords us the opportunity to play Santa Clause once a year. The birth of Christ, the real reason for Christmas, reminds us that we should always try to enrich the lives of the least of our brothers and sisters.
Playing Santa helps us to be generous with our money, but that only comes once a year. Emulating St. Nicholas puts us on the path to living legendary lives.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all.