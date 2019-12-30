When you talk to Keith Waddell, you can be talking to a lot of people.
Teacher, father, soldier, coach, grandfather, assistant principal and general.
He shifts comfortably between the roles in a telephone conversation when the topics range from serving his home state of Louisiana or coaching high school teams in the state finals to commanding men in a combat zone.
Next week, Waddell, a New Roads native, becomes the adjutant general of the Louisiana National Guard.
He holds the rank of brigadier general, which he carries lightly, preferring to talk about the soldiers and airmen who make up the 11,000 members of the Guard instead of himself.
“It has always been a first-rate organization of soldiers and airmen and to just to get the opportunity to lead them is exciting,” he said.
The young men and women who join the National Guard bring skills and learn skills that will help their home state, Waddell says.
They also see themselves “as being part of something bigger than themselves” both in Louisiana, or overseas, according to Waddell.
And it is up to Waddell to make sure they are prepared, trained for demands that could mean helping after a hurricane or blocking cyberattackers.
Teamwork is the key, Waddell said, whether it’s an engineering battalion building a 6-mile wall around Sadr City in Iraq to seal off insurgents, or his Anococo baseball and basketball teams that played for state titles.
The father of three and grandfather of three is just as proud of that National Guard battalion as he is of those high school students.
The New Roads native remembers where he came from, and how that small-town upbringing molded a man that a lot of people will be looking to for many things.
So next week, Keith Waddell becomes the commander of the Louisiana National Guard. All of the roles he has played in his life will serve him well.
He will be looking out for all of Louisiana.
(For a story about Brig. Gen. Keith Waddell, see Page 5).