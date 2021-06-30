One year ago, an aggressive push was underway for residents to fill out a simple form.
This year, we will know how many took the time to do it.
State and federal officials will begin talks within the next month on redistricting, which will tell much of the story on who represents us, how the boundaries are drawn and, ultimately, how much money goes to certain areas for public works projects.
Those decisions will be based on the results of the 2020 census, which serves as the measuring stick on decisions relating to electoral districts and representation.
It often amounts to a turf war, one that quite often ends in a court – and that’s in normal times.
Expect a far more contentious discussion among lawmakers on how to redraw districts. A census conducted during a pandemic is likely to raise far more questions.
It was difficult enough to find census takers during normal times, and much harder during the pandemic.
Even with the advancement of online capabilities, many chose not to participate.
Unlike COVID-19 vaccine promotions, nobody said they’d be registered in a drawing to win $1 million if they would participate.
In this case, many residents shied away from filling out the numbers. Either they did not know about it, they did not know how to answer the questions or they just did not trust the process.
We will know those answers soon enough.
In the meantime, a lot of tallies could have a big effect on us in Pointe Coupee Parish.
Will the districts remain the same? Will they become larger or smaller?
For that matter, who will represent us?
Those are the questions we face once they meet.
On the surface, it does not appear Pointe Coupee Parish gained in population. The bigger question is whether our parish population decreased – and, if so, how much?
The water is still murky on that question.
It’s safe, however, to say the biggest loser will be the northern part of the state, particularly the Shreveport area.
The loss of jobs and a short drive to much greater prosperity in Texas certainly played a role in that department. Plus, the Caddo/Bossier Parish area has endured a major drop in the number of jobs.
Many of those jobs were in the oil industry and others came from the loss of a GM Assembly Plant in its area.
Meanwhile, the Ascension/Livingston parishes area stands to see the most growth.
Much of it is attributed to the exodus of residents from the Baton Rouge area, particularly for families who sought the suburban areas to escape from traffic tie-ups and high crime rates. A strong school system did not hurt, either.
And then there’s the New Orleans area. The Crescent City region took a big hit in the 2010 census thanks to Hurricane Katrina five years earlier.
Few expected New Orleans to make a turnaround and return to its pre-Katrina population as it did this year.
But those are the certainties. It’s hard to tell what’s going to happen with Pointe Coupee Parish.
The parish sorely needs funding for upgrades in public works. Some of that is coming through the American Rescue Plan, but that’s one-time money.
What about the future? That will all depend on the numbers on something that should’ve gotten a strong response.
Every public official reminded us, regardless of party affiliation – maybe the only common ground between Republicans and Democrats.