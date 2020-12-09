The ongoing pandemic has changed the mindset on how we judge something as being optimistic or pessimistic, but we’ve also learned this year that it’s not so basic as it sounds.
Uncertainty and fear brought out expectations of the worse across the nation and, indeed, around the globe.
It hit close to home in March when the Pointe Coupee Parish Council, along with virtually every governmental entity across the nation, figured how it had to grapple with another issue that would not go away.
The issue amounted to dollars and cents, and the potential lack thereof. Just how much would it affect sales tax collections?
Without knowing how the circumstances would play out, the parish put some projects on the backburner and delayed pay raises. Purchases for new equipment were put on hold.
The circumstances left no choice.
In the meantime, federal stimulus checks and a bump in unemployment pay helped boost spending. The jobless claims brought relief to families whose jobs had been furloughed or eliminated, while stimulus checks padded the bank accounts for millions of Americans families.
Both moves drew mostly praise, although critics said it added to the deficit and it certainly depleted state unemployment reserves to fund the benefit checks.
They also triggered a huge surge in spending, which helped many parishes and counties across the nation.
It certainly helped Pointe Coupee Parish, where fears of a plummet in sales tax revenue instead brought higher intake than the previous year.
Even after the stimulus checks and additional jobless benefits ended, revenue continued to remain higher than last year – not by much during some months, but far from the freefall our parish government feared.
It’s not a reason to pop the cork on the champagne, however.
Economists have predicted a flattening in purchasing will take shape next year as the pandemic drags on much longer than many expected.
Those forecasts prompted the Parish Council to budget for 15 percent less sales tax revenue next year. Those expectations could become reality, or perhaps the economy will stay the same or even gain traction.
It’s impossible to give a complete feeling of optimism or pessimism on the fiscal end of the picture. We know many businesses have flourished, particularly restaurants with takeout or drive-thru service, hardware stores, supermarkets and big-box department stores. How long that will last is anybody’s guess.
The same applies to how much COVID will affect government services. As in the case with the parish government, all we can do is speculate.