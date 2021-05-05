Two stories on the front of this edition of The Banner deal with people.
One story details a tour a group of public, legal and law enforcement officials from the 18th Judicial District took of the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center.
District Attorney Tony Clayton is examining what it would take for such a facility to be build for the Pointe Coupee-Iberville-West Baton Rouge Parish area.
The other story details concerns about possible changes in who can provide nonemergency medical transportation through the state Medicaid program.
The director of the Pointe Coupee Council on Aging, Becky Bergeron, has voiced concerns that carriers, such as Uber and Lyft, would be added without meeting the safety and training standards that Council on Aging drivers must.
What might seem to be two unrelated stories have common ground.
One is about officials seeking ways to address juvenile crime and how to turn the lives of the juveniles around.
The other is helping elderly residents and those with medical conditions who cannot drive or have access to transportation.
The young and the old.
Those who are just starting their lives and those who deserve comfort after years of toil.
Mahatma Gandhi once observed, “The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.”
We should be judged by how we treat our youth, those who are ill and our elderly.
We agree with the observations made by the public officials who toured the detention center that such an effort could help our youth find a better path in life.
And if anyone is going to transport our parish residents anywhere, they should meet the safety standards others must meet. Safety is not a part-time occupation.
There are a lot of questions that have to be answered before Clayton and other officials seek approval for a juvenile detention center.
And there should be a lot of questions asked in Baton Rouge as the transportation proposal goes through the legislative process.
The answers to those questions could spell success or doom for either proposal.
We will hope for the best, because both affect the young and old in our parish.
It will say a lot about us and our priorities.