Dear editor:
I am a lifelong resident and citizen of Pointe Coupee Parish. It has been my distinct honor to have served as a police juror for many years. I have been involved in various businesses, including property and casualty insurance for the past 22 years.
The past few months have motivated me to write this letter to express my concerns to the citizens of Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge, Iberville and other neighboring areas.
Several disturbing race-related events occurred in recent months; these events led to the revitalization of the Black Lives Matter Movement. There is a social justice movement to revive the spirit of liberty and justice for all citizens.
This area of the state cannot ignore what is happening throughout the country and the world. We cannot sleep through the revolution. I call upon all public bodies to re-examine their practices, policies and procedures to ensure that fairness prevails.
As an African-American, I am gratified to witness the Black Lives Matter Movement. Equally impressive is the realization that the demonstrations included persons representing all ethnic groups and races. In many instances, white persons comprised the majority of the demonstrators.
We collectively must consider our present state of affairs and arrive at a fair and equitable solution to our communities’ problems.
This examination should begin with public agencies. We should also call upon the private sector for its input and participation in this effort.
On a personal basis, I have tried for many years, with no success, to establish a level playing field for doing business with the Pointe Coupee Parish School Board.
I hope that the new attitude sweeping the country will motivate the Pointe Coupee Parish School Board to create a more fair, equal and diverse environment in its business dealings.
Albert. D. Dukes
New Roads