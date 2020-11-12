In the course of five days, we have seen how much impact an industry can have on a communtiy, both bad and good.
Even an hour down the road, news that the Shell Oil Refinery in Convent, a commuinity along the Mississippi River in St. James Parish, delivers a sobering message about industry.
One major entity can make or break a commuity, For many years, the refiinery in Convent was practically the bread and butter of the parish, and accounted for appoximately 20 percent of the parish’s annual revenue. It’s a tough blow for a rural parish that counted on the refinery for jobs and revenue for the area. Outside of the refinery, agriculture -- sugar, in particular -- was the lifeblood of the commuity.
Some would say that it’s proof of the dangers any govenrment -- local, parish or state -- faces when they depend largely on one big entity.
On Tuesday, news of plans for a renewable fuel plant not only sparked optimism for West Baton Rouge, but for region as a whole.
It may not be domiciled in Pointe Coupee Parish, but it could bring new job opportunities for residents which can enable them to remain in their hometown while making a decent living not far down the pike.
The work will begin next year and it will take five to 10 years to see the full benefit of the project.
Aside from jobs, it could also bring support industries to the Pointe Coupee area, which could lead to employment opportunities even closer to the homefront.
It could also bring more bargeliners to the area, which would generate more tax revenue for the parish.
All of this comes at a time when the parish seeks to bring other industry and diversify. Farming is our greatest attribute, and we’re proud to have it here. At the same time, it’s always to consider industrial diversification.
The move to bring the Port of Pointe Coupee into the control of the Port of Greater Baton Rouge was a good start. The changes in industry, which we’re beginning to see, will only continue. An early jump on the bandwagon could pay off for Pointe Coupee Parish.