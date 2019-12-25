One day removed from Christmas and our holiday attention is filled with stuffing wrapping paper in garbage bags, getting more batteries and reinventing meals from leftovers.
But the donations we made, the deliveries we dropped off and the resolutions we vowed to follow in the week leading up to Christmas have their place in the week following Christmas.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow did not announce he discovered the problem with hunger in his hometown of Athens, Ohio.
The Heisman Trophy winner only reminded us of a problem that existed.
The outpouring of support – much coming from Louisiana – will help that local food bank, but it won’t end the problem.
The problem will continue, like many other issues here and in other states, after Christmas.
The Christmas season only reminds us that not everyone in this nation called “The Land of Plenty,” has plenty.
Hunger, lack of decent and affordable housing, access to medical care, educational systems that prepare children to do well when they graduate, helping those with substance abuse problems only begin to cover the challenges in every community of The Land of Plenty.
We are not saying do not enjoy the holidays.
We are saying the people of Pointe Coupee Parish, its clubs, schools, churches and governmental offices stepped up and showed they care.
If you helped make the Christmas season better for only one child or one family, thank you.
So why stop now.
No matter how many food drives are held, we need to address the situations that cause families to have – in the latest popular term – “food insecurity.”
No matter how many toys are collected, attracting businesses or more job training will improve the income that will make it easier for families to afford Christmas.
And the list could go on.
There is no one answer to helping a community or parish address it issues.
If the “Christmas spirit” stirs our resolve to help everyone in our community enjoy the holiday, then our “post-Christmas spirit” should be to continue helping our communities.
It can begin with a simple question, “How can I help you?”