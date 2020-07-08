Everyone is entitled to his or her opinion, be that about politics, LSU football or how they come up with those names for hurricanes. But when someone expresses his opinion, and has the political power to enforce it, we have to make note of it.
Sen. Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, sent a letter to the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) urging cancellation of all high school sports this fall.
“This suspension should include all activities of any kind that would include student in-person participation in a group setting, including conditioning, practice and team meetings,” his letter said.
The letter also was sent to Dr. Cade Brumley, superintendent of education; Dr. Janet Pope, executive director of the Louisiana School Boards Association; and Michael Faulk, executive director of the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents.
Legislators are not exempt for expressing their opinions; some make a daily habit of it.
But Fields is chairman of the Senate Education Committee. Bills involving education – sooner or later will find themselves before the committee.
So BESE, and the other officials and groups, might give Fields’ view a long look, since they might be visiting his committee in the future.
What also concerns us was Fields’ dismissal of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA), the governing body for prep sports.
“This issue is much too critical to leave these decisions to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association, which is a private entity,” he said.
BESE is scheduled to meet July 14, to come up with emergency minimum standards for schools before they reopen.
We hope when BESE meets, it hears from medical experts. Their knowledge and insights should be the gold standard for any standards.
Fields says he is concerned about the health and safety of schoolchildren. No argument here; everyone is concerned. So how do we come up with a plan to address those concerns?
Any plan should consider schoolchildren first. No one knows more about them than the school systems around the state. No one knows more about our current COVID-19 situation than medical experts.
Should Fields’ suggestion be considered? Certainly, let’s hear from everyone. But at the end of the day, his view should carry no more weight than any other opinion.
If it does, then politics will have – as the camel adage goes – got its nose inside the tent of high school sports.
The Capitol has enough issues on its Baton Rouge campus that it does not need to add football fields, gyms and softball fields.