Timing is often the biggest catalyst in the chances for legislation to pass, but the opposite applies to a plan a state lawmaker wants to bring before state lawmakers during the 2021 legislative session.
A member of the state House of Representatives plans to introduce legislation that would help the state address its long backlog of road repair project and modernize the infrastructure to put Louisiana in a better position to attract new industry.
It comes in the form of a hike in the state’s gasoline tax.
For some who might assume it’s the brainchild of a “tax and spend” liberal from New Orleans, here’s another surprise: The legislation comes from a Republican lawmaker from one of the most conservative areas of the state.
State Rep. Jack McFarland, of Winnfield, said he will bring forth legislation that would pump an additional $300 million into the state gasoline tax.
His chances are riding on empty.
The Louisiana Coalition to Fix Our Roads, led by former state Rep. Eric Ponti, also a Republican, wants passage of the tax in hopes the state Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) can chip away on the ever-growing backlog of road and bridge work across Louisiana.
The backlog totals $14.4 million.
McFarland told The Associated Press that the state “needs a good transportation system to reach our potential.”
He points to Texas, Mississippi and Arkansas as states that increased their fuel tax in recent years.
His plan would increase the gasoline tax 22 cents over the next 10 years. The tax would add 10 cents per gallon the first year and increase it in increments of 2 cents every other year to guard against inflation.
Louisiana collects 38.4 cents per gallon on its gas tax, a figure that has remained the same since 1987.
The state does not get nearly the bang for its buck that the tax brought in 34 years ago, according to Shawn Wilson, DOTD secretary.
It’s impossible to dispute that claim, particularly when inflation has triggered higher costs on virtually every good and service than what we paid in ’87.
It does not take long for a motorist in Pointe Coupee Parish or any other part of Louisiana to notice the conditions on some state highways.
It takes months, and often years, before those roadways are repaired.
But it’s hard to convince state residents, particularly when their earnings have not kept up with the rate of inflation.
It’s unlikely that state residents will have to worry about the gasoline tax any time soon, for better and for worse.
The most recent efforts sputtered in committee and hit the empty needle when it got to the Republican-led House floor, where lawmakers would not bring the matter to a vote.
State Rep. Steve Carter, R-Central, who died Tuesday after a battle with coronavirus, was the last lawmaker who made the push.
It was a bold and gutsy move on his part, and he knew that his area and so many others across the state needed improved roads to accommodating a growth in population.
The push created friction between him and other Republicans, but he did what he felt was right for the state.
McFarland faces the same bumpy ride with his proposal. In his case, the timing could not seem worse.
He will bring the issue to the floor as legislators continue to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic that has stifled much of the economy.
It’s not as if it would bode any better for Republican lawmakers during the so-called “normal” times.
Meanwhile, when asked about whether the Legislature should make another attempt for a hike in the fuel tax, Wilson has said, “It’s not the right time.”
The state’s roads rank among the worst in the nation and will remain that way for years, or at least until lawmakers find a way to pump more money toward reducing the backlog of projects.
McFarland’s push for the tax this year is gutsy, but ill-timed. It has little chance of passing in this session or any time in the next three years.