We have heard that all that glitters is not gold, which proved true in a relief package the federal government unveiled when the pandemic stalemated much of the national economy.
The announcement of an extra $600 per week for unemployment through the CARES Act seemed like a great idea to make life a little easier for the millions who lost jobs due to furloughs or outright shutdowns during the quarantine.
It seemed like a generous and compassionate move by the federal government to ensure families would not go hungry or fall too far behind on their bills while out of work.
The extent of the program has posed a problem.
Many Americans who landed on the jobless roll have not been as willing to return to work, even as their workplaces have reopened.
Why not?
The program continues until July 31, which, on the surface, means they can remain home and collect free money for two months.
The maximum benefit of $847 per week brings them nearly $3,400 monthly.
Sadly, a large chunk of Americans – many of them here in Pointe Coupee Parish – do not earn that amount.
The program does no favors, however, for the business owners who need their employees to return so they can reopen and rebound from huge losses over the two-month quarantine period.
The checks have triggered a labor shortage that has made it difficult for some business owners locally and across the United States.
Some of those workers may have children and no child care, while others simply prefer to collect the free money until the program ends.
A provision of the benefit requires the furloughed worker to return to the job once their employee calls them to come back. Some have returned; others have opted against it.
Here’s the problem.
The government requires the employers to report workers who turn down the offer to return.
It means more burden on the employer. First, they had to shut down or curtail business during the pandemic, and now the onus rests on the shoulder of the business owner to be the watchdog, per se.
The entire scenario sounded great at the onset, but now seems to be tailormade for failure. Businesses that reopened face a much more difficult road to recovery because they now operate with a staff of 50 percent or less.
Some may throw in the towel, either because of the labor shortage or due to the inability to provide the same level or quality of service customers enjoyed before the pandemic.
Recipients of the extra money will see it disappear after July 31. Some may have spent it wisely, while others did not, and their success or failure ultimately rests on their own shoulders.
It also may trigger new discussion on minimum-wage hikes in many states, including Louisiana.
It likely will fuel arguments that the wages they earned before the pandemic was not enough, which led to their decision to stay off the job.
This is turn could mean local and state officials will look at that inclusion term “economic development.”
The extra money helped a lot of families, but it will not last forever.
At the same time, the availability of their jobs and the future of some of those businesses may wind up on a short rope.
Free money often sounds too good to be true, and that axiom may hit home in a harsh way very soon.