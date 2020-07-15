Had a chance to talk to Roger Cador on Wednesday.
Yes, that Roger Cador.
Ventress native. Rosenwald athlete.
Southern University athlete. Atlanta Braves prospect.
Southern University baseball coach.
It’s not that this baseball player with limited skills would ever pass up a chance to talk to a coach with a 913-597-1 record, two HBCU national championships, 14 Southwestern Athletic Conference championships and 11 NCAA regional appearances.
Coach Cador will be inducted into the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in January.
So, a one-time rightfielder got to interview him for a story, but anytime two baseball guys get to talking about life and accomplishments, eventually they get around to baseball.
And it’s hard to disagree with what this coach says.
• Baseball is a thinking man’s game.
• Baseball is “too slow” for youth today used to fast video games.
• Baseball’s injuries are nothing like those seen in football, something parents should consider.
In 2018, the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame welcomed Cador into its ranks. This veteran of the dugout bench was there as chauffeur to My Favorite Sportswriter but got to hear the inductees at the opening news conference.
We think of Hall of Famers as below the rest of the competitors, who reached into the sky and pulled down championships and gold medals.
Coach Cador painted another image: the son of a sharecropper who had to beg his father to let him go to high school in a segregated system that did not prize the potential of its African-American students.
He got cut the first day of basketball tryouts, then came back to next day. And the next. The man who coached 62 college players well enough to be drafted by Major League Baseball, still credits that coach with starting his athletic career.
Coach Roosevelt Collins saw something in a young Cador. Something he helped mold into an athlete that got a scholarship to Southern, setting him on a path to one day looking for that same “something” in his own players.
So what’s just one secret Cador will share from his bag of knowledge? Give players a word of encouragement.
“It didn’t cost me anything, just a few kind words,” he said.
And the coach admitted sometimes those encouraging words may not have been gentle but got through to a player the idea they had to work to develop their talent.
And the coach also admits they would come back to thank him for those words.
When people talk about coaches, whether they actually know them or not, won-loss records and titles and big games are the arguing points.
There’s a lot about coaches we don’t know or see.
Cador was not too proud to go back to the Atlanta Braves when he was wanted Southern coach and ask for any old equipment.
The Braves said take what you need.
Cador says he did not do it for himself, but for his players. A coach takes care of his players.
Do we know how many players stayed in school at Southern because of his “encouragement?”
Do we know how many went on to careers outside of sports, making their communities better because they knew how to work?
Several times in our conversation, Cador offered up a word -- opportunity.
This native son of Pointe Coupee Parish said he got an opportunity and tried to make the best of it.
In turn, he says if we provide opportunities to young people, imagine what they can do.
Coaches can be dreamers. We need to recognize them for that too.