The Pointe Coupee Parish School Board pulled off what many considered “the unthinkable” last month and it looked like a sign that members were focusing their attention on the bigger issues.
Those who believed voter approval of the 9.5-mill property tax Aug. 15 would have shifted focus to other matters may want to think again.
Discussion of a salary schedule for the pay increase – the biggest part of the millage package – dominated much of the 2½-hour meeting on Aug. 27. It is on the agenda for a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3
The question of when they should implement the pay hike led to a disagreement between Finance Committee Chairman Jason Lemoine and board President Tom Nelson.
Lemoine said the board should wait until January when the tax revenue from the millage is funneled into the school system.
He argued the board should not dip into the projected surplus between $700,000 and $800,000 for the pay raise, largely because of unforeseen expenses when students move from virtual learning to in-person classes.
Nelson wanted the board to support the recommendation from Superintendent Kim Canezaro that the board tack on the pay raises in increments in December, January and May.
He argued that the raise, going by calendar year, deprives certified teachers of half of the $6,000 per year hike they are set to receive since the School Board operates on a July 1-June 30 fiscal year.
Both men offered sound arguments.
So, what’s the problem?
The salary schedule should have gone before the board prior to the election. Those issues should’ve been resolved before voters made their choice.
Teachers would have known what to expect, and voters would have had a better idea – pro or con – of when the board would dole out the pay hike.
Secondly, the board should have included language in the ballot that would have specified when the pay raise would take effect.
It left the door wide open to when it could take effect.
Had they taken those steps before the proposal went before voters, the board would have been able to move forward on other issues.
The board brought the salary schedule issue up last week at the same time they face the challenge of how to carry out education during a pandemic – the same task that hovers over school systems nationwide.
Virtual learning has been a complicated issue, on which both teachers and the students are trying to adjust.
Virtual learning has had its share of stumbling blocks, and it needs to remain the key issue for discussion.
The election had its pitfalls as well, enough to make the outcome seem surprising, particularly when most tax proposals these days are nine-tenths dead before voters kill the measure.
On paper, the Pointe Coupee Parish millage passed on a low turnout – 28.2 percent – but it outdrew the Central Community School System vote (25.8 percent) and Iberville’s school tax renewal (12.8 percent).
The Pointe Coupee Parish proposal passed in spite of two postponements forced cancellation of election dates in May and July.
The board was fortunate to get the millage on the 2021 tax rolls when it passed just days before the cutoff date for next year.
Sixty-two percent of the voters in the Aug. 15 election showed their support for the school system.
But the disputes on how to implement the pay hike could cost the board voter confidence in the long run, particularly when the salary schedule could have been settled before the election.
Public confidence is a precious commodity. It’s even harder to regain trust than it is to win a tax elect