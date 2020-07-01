Preparing for school meant enduring the “school clothes shopping day,” dreaded by any child – and probably more by mothers.
Offsetting the trying on of five pairs of pants in the changing booth was getting to pull out the scissors and large brown paper bags that brought home groceries from the IGA.
Yes, I am that old. Rouses still has paper bags at each register but don’t ask for one.
We prepared for the opening of school by taking apart the grocery bag to make our textbook covers.
Oh, you could buy them, with colorful designs and maybe a crossword puzzle, but parents pointed out money was spent on school clothes.
Besides, it was more fun to cut up the grocery bags.
A skillful scissors-man always made sure he had his book covers cut and folded precisely so the blank inside of the bag was the outside cover.
That gave a dedicated graffiti-man a blank canvas in the front and back for artwork, doodles, a favorite sports team. It showed a lack of imagination if you only put your name or the topic of the book on the brown paper.
Highlight of the end of the first day of school was not telling parents about the teacher, or what homework was coming, or how the new pants fit.
It was using up all the tape to install those book covers.
Funny the things you remember about the start of school.
When children return to school in probably a little more than a month, textbook covers won’t be on their minds.
It will be facemasks, social distancing and hand sanitizers.
And the key word is “probably.”
Here we are with July beginning. We don’t know for sure how things will look, or operate, when schools come back in session.
Schools will “probably” open in August.
Schools will “probably” have in place guidelines for everything from class seating to cafeteria routine to recess.
Who knows the details – someone “probably” does – but the coronavirus pandemic has taught us one thing.
Things change.
What happens in July will determine those guidelines. Positive COVID-19 tests. Hot spots. Hospital numbers.
Phase 3 by August, or another round of Phase 2?
School system administrators, principals and teachers can’t like this situation any more than parents do.
They want to prepare lesson plans and projects and assignments to do what they love. Teach.
While, they are doing this, they also are preparing multiple plans of action, so they can react to whatever the protocols are is when schools open.
Open is a relative term. “Viral” or “online education” is still an option.
Everyone at every political and educational level says our COVID-19 situation is being watched.
When it comes to the future, no one says, “We don’t know.”
So, forgive parents if they worry. And forgive children for their questions.
Cutting out textbook covers might be a good hobby.
They would be useful no matter what shape education takes.
And there’s always room for art.