Dr. Eroche was a hardcase.
He didn’t hesitate to show a patient the door if a stubborn Cajun would not follow his instructions, according to my mother.
But you have to think about when the Lafourche Parish doctor practiced medicine.
Dr. Wilson Eroche passed away in 1937; penicillin was not given to its first patient until 1941.
In the 1930s, when sugar cane, cattle, fishing and hard physical labor was life on Bayou Lafourche, a simple cut leading to an infection could be a serious illness or death.
Polio was feared; chicken pox and measles could lead to deafness, respiratory and neurologic problems.
It was an era where doctors lost more patients than we can imagine.
My mother’s recollection of Dr. Eroche came to mind since Aug. 12 is the 155th anniversary of Dr. Joseph Lister, a British surgeon, performing the first antiseptic surgery in 1865.
Lister promoted the concept of sterile surgery at the Glasgow Royal Infirmary, using carbolic acid – now known as phenol – to sterilize surgical instruments and to clean wounds.
Lister’s work reduced post-operative infections and made surgery safer.
Even as Lister was proving sterilization gave patients a better chance of survival, other doctors dismissed his efforts.
Yes, there was a day when doctors did not accept this research. And patients died.
Today people don’t accept doctors’ research on the coronavirus. And patients still die.
At least Lister fared better than Dr. Ignaz Semmelweis, a Hungarian doctor who in 1846 studied why so many women in the maternity ward of the General Hospital in Vienna, died from puerperal fever, called childbed fever.
Doctors were not washing their hands.
When Semmelweis forcefully campaigned for hand-washing, he was fired and in 1865, when Lister performed in operation, Semmelweis was committed to a mental asylum at age 47.
In 1876, Lister recognized the work of two men on modernizing surgical practices: Dr. Joseph Lawrence and Robert Wood Johnson, founder of Johnson & Johnson.
Inspired by Lister, in 1879 Lawrence created – you guessed it –
Listerine mouthwash, an antiseptic.
If we go back to Bayou Lafourche for a moment, this writer learned the word “antiseptic” when “Cajun Pete” promoted Dr. Tichenor’s Antiseptic on the radio.
The Kentucky-born Dr. George H. Tichenor experimented with the use of alcohol as an antiseptic and – according to radio and legend – treated his own infected wound in 1863 with his mixture and avoided amputation.
After developing his formula of alcohol, oil of peppermint and arnica, Tichenor practiced medicine in Baton Rouge from 1869-87.
When he died in 1923, he was interred in Roselawn Memorial Park in Baton Rouge.
Medical advancements are built on the work of doctors and scientists, whether the general public believes or accepts it.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says hand-washing is one of the most important ways to prevent the spread of diseases and infections.
If anyone is tired of hearing the recommendations of federal or state health officials about COVID-19, just wait.
The cold-and-flu season is ahead of us. When these same officials begin advising us how to fight it, it will sound familiar.
It’s almost the same list as COVID-19 prevention.