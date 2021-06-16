Air-conditioners on high, heat indexes making weather reports on radio and television and a blistering sun mean summer has arrived in Louisiana.
Not only has summer arrived, but weather forecasters say it brought its luggage and plans to stay for a few months.
Summer heat in not new in Louisiana, but with it comes a danger that can and should be prevented.
That danger reared its head Monday, June 14.
Iberia Parish deputies answering a medical call found a 2-year-old boy had been left alone in a vehicle. The amount of time was uncertain.
The coroner declared the toddler dead; the case has been turned over to the Iberia Parish Sheriff Office Bureau of Investigation.
It was the fourth hot-car death so far in 2021, and we fear, it won’t be the last.
In 2020, there were 25 hot-car deaths, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT).
That is 25 too many.
As we slowly come out of the restrictions brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, people are traveling more, driving more and returning to work.
This means more distractions. This means more young children in cars. This means the risk of a tragedy.
Probably none of the deaths this year, or in 2020, were deliberate. A mental lapse, a split second, and a quiet toddler remains in the back seat.
Child safety can be as easy as always looking in the back seat when getting out of a vehicle.
One Louisiana man is trying to make a difference.
David Mapes of Metairie is promoting his warning system that could be on the dashboard of a vehicle. When the car door is opened, a red light comes on and there is a beep.
In Washington, D.C., the Hot Cars Act has been introduced again on May 12 after previous attempts failed.
The bill would require the DOT to issue a final rule requiring cars to be equipped with a system to alert the driver if a passenger remains in the back seat when a car is turned off, according to U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio.
People are trying to remove the risk of the loss of a child to an overheated car.
This is a risk we all need to address.
The loss is too great to consider.