Life teaches us lessons about how we should be careful what we wish for, and it has hit many Americans hard the week before Christmas.
Folks in previous generations fancied the thought that someday it would take little more than the stroke of their fingertips to do what once took a little more effort.
They imagined it would make life less stressful and much less physically demanding.
We’ve learned this season not all that is gold glitters.
Many families locally, across the America and throughout the world who have used online retail for their Christmas shopping have discovered a wrinkle: Many packages will not arrive in time.
The overload of orders amid a global pandemic has revealed another flaw in what many thought would be the perfect concept.
Even before the pandemic and continuing to this day, many still encounter the problem of packages that were supposedly delivered yet somehow between the they arrived, and the residents arrived to pick them up.
It’s been a problem here, as Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said, and it’s common all across America.
Was it simpler before the great innovations that allowed us to order online?
Maybe so.
As a child, my brother Shannon, my sister Missy and I would all try to get the first look at that annual book we considered the pathway to Santa. It was called the Sears Christmas Wish Book.
We would peruse through the pages and pages and make lists of items we would give our parents.
Somehow, they found their way under the three Christmas morning.
Eventually, we caught on that our parents would call the local catalog store, order the gifts and hide them in the trunk of the car, the attic or anywhere else they hoped we would not look.
It was a great concept that worked for decades. Nearly every town of more than 5,000 had a catalog store.
Here in Pointe Coupee Parish, shoppers would call or visit the catalog store Buddy and Elaine Bonaventure operated on Parent Street for years in New Roads.
They’d order the items and within a week or so, the items arrived.
Sounds familiar?
It’s the same concept Amazon uses today, except the world’s largest company does not have local outlets.
Sure, Sears was a giant name in its day, but they had local stores that pumped dollars in a local economy.
A lack of foresight led the former retail leader to abandon its greatest asset when business declined.
That was 1993, and a year later a young man named Jeff Bezos started an online bookstore that we now know as Amazon.
Yes, one year after Sears buried its trademark, Bezos established what the almost-extinct Chicago retailer could have used to stay in business.
To borrow from the late, great radio commentator Paul Harvey (who also had Chicago roots), now you know the rest of the story.
As Pointe Coupee Parish Library Director Melissa Hymel told me, it was a great way for kids to figure out how to make selections on a budget (how much parents could afford to pay Santa, as she said) and – the part she liked most – it made youngsters read.
Amazon has become the Sears of today’s era, and it has seemed like the dream come true for many shoppers.
Buy online, avoid the crowds and often get the goods for cheaper … and they all arrive at your doorstep.
Between theft and shipping delays, we now see that even this great concept has its share of flaws.
As frustrating as it seems, however, it may make us realize that the local retailers – including the chain stores – remain very reliable.
You can place a face with business, you can get some semblance of personal service and you pump revenue into the local economy.
At the same time that we fret about gifts and whether that garment fit you purchased be the right size, maybe we put too much emphasis on the material items.
It does not all have to be about the gifts, particularly this year when we can thank God that we have our health and a roof over our heads – something that, sadly, many people may have lost during the year.
Comments from other people help me put things in perspective.
As I stood at the counter at Langlois Grocery, I asked cashier Minnie Robinson what she was getting for Christmas.
“I have everything what I want … I have my family,” she said.
Some gifts may show up late, but in the end, the birth of Christ and the closeness of family matter most this time year.
Merry Christmas to all of you.