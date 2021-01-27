It’s one thing to say our teachers and our school system need help.
It’s another to take the steps that can lead to helping students learn.
The Pointe Coupee Banner has supported a strong educational system in our parish, championing better pay for teachers and better resources.
So now it is time to take that next step.
The Banner is joining with the New Roads Rotary Club and the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities to distribute boxes of books to first-graders throughout the parish.
First-graders in both public and private schools are welcome to get out their colors and show us their style.
Students will receive a coloring sheet to show their artistic skills.
Each week for the next 50 weeks, The Banner will select one winner.
Winners will have their colorful work published in The Banner. They will also receive a free box of books and a one-year subscription to The Banner.
The reason The Banner is joining a local service organization and a state agency is simple.
We want children to read.
Reading leads to knowledge. It strengthens word skills and recognition. Name any school subject where reading is not vital.
Reading can lead to the excitement of a thrilling novel or a history lesson about a famous American figure.
It opens the doors to a world of people, places and ideas that will enrich any child’s life.
But it has to start somewhere, and The Banner thinks it should start here.
The books, both softbound and hardbound, are written for elementary students. The topics are as wide and varied as the authors.
Caldecott Medal winners, books which have received the highly regard children’s book award, are included.
The Banner is including a one-year subscription to each winner.
Once they start reading books, we hope they put those growing reading skills to work on newspapers, among other offerings.
Our dedicated teachers use many approaches to teach their students about reading and to encourage them.
We hope each winner is invited to bring their box to class and show their friends what they won and what they are going to read.
If this increases traffic to libraries, good for them, and us.
The better we educate our children, the more opportunities they will have in life.
And that can be achieved, one book at a time.