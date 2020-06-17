“Lil Terry” died last week.
His obituary didn’t say it was from COVID-19, but it did not say it wasn’t. I won’t know unless I call my sister now or wait until the funeral service which will be much later due to this age of coronavirus.
He was Lil Terry for the obvious reason – His dad was Mr. Terry.
Even on the bayou, “T-Terry” would have been too much.
We played baseball together, moving up together in each age group.
Lil Terry was a pitcher’s nightmare when he got on base.
He was going to steal second. He knew it; the pitcher knew it. We all knew it.
He was a coach’s headache too because on any day he might show up for practice at the American Legion park without his cleats.
Or shoes.
Lil Terry did practice barefoot. It was different then.
Even when he wore cleats in a game, you never heard them dig into the base path when he ran. He was too fast.
Some people are born, or blessed, with speed.
The rest of us watched from the bench. And marveled with how-did-he-get-to-third-that-fast comments.
The coronavirus threw an illegal pitch at high school and youth sports. The dreams and plans and work of baseball and softball players ended abruptly in March.
For a couple of months, no matter how bright the sun or cool the breeze, no one was in the infields chasing grounders.
But that is starting to change. Gradually, some teams are being formed, some practices have been held and some players can look to getting back onto the field.
If you played the game, felt you would never get out of the on-deck circle, or sat on the bench, you knew what spring meant.
Another season. Another chance.
It made going through winter worth it.
Hearing about Lil Terry’s passing was not that great a shock.
The “Saints,” as our team was listed, are at the age now where we’ve passed the wedding, children born and divorce stages of life.
That leaves funerals.
Our second baseman was not the first.
“Goosey” and “Big Jim” preceded him, both too young in my opinion, but cancer and heart disease doesn’t ask your age.
Even if you move away for living within walking distance of the ballpark or lose touch with teammates, they always remain that – your teammates.
When this outfielder finally succumbed to Facebook, it took one week to connect with Tony, aka “Woodman.”
It took only two messages before we were running down the lineup to see who knew where someone was.
We had something in common, between the foul lines and on the bench.
Time can’t change that.
So when I find myself at a ballpark in my official capacity as well, someone working, I will breathe a little deeper, look across the infield a litte longer, go back to the past for one more replay.
The games lasted only a short while. The people who were there with you never leave.