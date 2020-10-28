Read any newspaper or web article, or watch any TV broadcast or webcast, and you’ll hear the same proclamation about the vote we make on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
“It’s the most important vote ever,” they tell us.
Without a doubt, the Trump-Biden election is important. It will affect the direction of our nation in many ways, ranging from economic priorities to foreign affairs … the same litany of issues we hear from every other candidate.
The biggest issue is the wide gap in the mindset philosophy of what it takes to make a greater, stronger nation not only for today, but future generations.
The one element missing in the conversation between our two candidates involves one word.
Unity.
The voices we’ve heard most in the 2020 election have been hardcore, both from conservatives and liberals.
The vast differences in what Democrats and Republicans want for a better America feed into the divisiveness that has become the mainstay in publications, websites, TV and especially social media.
Social media has become the Wild West of conversation and information. Much of what we see on social media sites does not focus on constructive ideas.
It’s all or nothing. Divisiveness and gridlock go all the way back to our Founding Fathers, but nothing encourages agreement or compromise.
On the contrary, we’ve seen lawmakers put aside differences to work together.
Congressman Garret Graves, who visited Pointe Coupee Parish last Friday, talked about the divisiveness and how it threatens nation’s future.
He has shown willingness to cross party lines for the betterment of his constituents.
Graves and Democratic Congressman Cedric Richmond have disagreed on many issues, but they have come together to work on projects they both know will provide a better quality of life for the people they serve.
We saw that numerous times, particularly on flood-control issues. Richmond is based in the New Orleans area and Graves is in Baton Rouge, so neither man is a stranger to flood-related issues.
Graves also worked with Gov. John Bel Edwards, someone with whom he has had sharp disagreements over the years. They put their issues aside when it mattered.
It’s a shame we don’t see more lawmakers willing to cross party lines on major issues. We should not expect it to happen much during the next four years.
Until then, make sure to practice your constitutional right to vote – if you haven’t done so already – on Tuesday. Regardless of your party affiliation, it will be the most important election ever, or at least until the next one.