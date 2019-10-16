Journalists, by the nature of their trade, know many words that convey an obvious meaning, but some may not seem cut-and-dry.
The words “victory” and “defeat” may seem the most obvious examples of a clear meaning. Most people learn the differences before they reach grade school.
Media also conveys the psychological aspect countless times daily. Many of us remember the phrases “the thrill of victory” and “agony of defeat,” as we heard many years from Jim McKay in the opening montage for “ABC’s Wide World of Sports.”
It may seem as simple as black and white, but the two aspects often project themselves in a shade of gray. The outcome of the Pointe Coupee Parish sheriff’s election Saturday night clearly links to the latter comparison.
We can look at it from two aspects.
Rene Thibodeaux enjoyed the thrill of victory Saturday night once the vote tallies revealed he defeated 12-year incumbent Pointe Coupee Sheriff Bud Torres. His victory party on The Island was a rowdy, jubilant event.
It made sense. He scored a big upset over his former employer and punched the ticket to fulfill his dream to follow in the footsteps his father and grandfather, both former law enforcement officers.
For Torres’s post-election gathering in downtown New Roads, the mood obviously projected a stark contrast. An almost hushed crowd extended their sorrow and well wishes to Torres once the final vote count went public.
Torres kept his composure and acknowledged that his former deputy – who retired in May – ran a good election.
It’s not to say he did not feel a sense of heartbreak after the results went public. He intended to retire after the next term, but incumbents almost always prefer to exit on their own terms rather than by the will of the voters.
Instead, he will end his 40-year career when Thibodeaux takes office in July.
Torres is in good health as he begins his last eight months in office. He remains widely respected and will enjoy many perks of retired life once he passes the torch to Thibodeaux.
It means Torres can spend more time with his family, he can pursue other interests and he can take a vacation without receiving a high volume of calls from his office – something which comes with the territory in that job.
He can also remove himself from the challenges the job brings each day, along with some new ones that will inevitably occur. The issues of the youth crime rate – something that plagues nearly every parish and county nationwide – and the challenges with the sheriff’s office infrastructure immediately come to mind.
Thibodeaux rightfully basked in the glory of his victory Saturday night. Two days later, he acknowledged that a huge workload awaits him before he takes office.
He will encounter a huge learning curve over the next eight months. The work as a deputy and DARE officer surely taught him plenty about the work in the sheriff’s office, but the learning process will prove long and complex, as it does for any other incoming sheriff.
In addition, Thibodeaux must evaluate the staff he has in place. He has some advantage in that department because he already knows much of the PCSO staff.
It will still require decisions on where to place them. Eight months seems long on paper, but Thibodeaux already knows every minute will count the process that awaits him before he takes the oath of office.
Torres and Thibodeaux will work together in the transitional process, which speaks volumes about the intentions of both men. It doesn’t always work that way.
The next eight months will continue in a “business as usual” fashion for Torres, while Thibodeaux will stay busy with the work that goes in preparation for the new job.
The time between now and July 1 will, at time, prove bittersweet for Torres. It also means the celebration is short-lived for Thibodeaux, who must now roll up his sleeves and get to work for the huge challenges that await him.
It’s part of the murky line that borders between victory and defeat.