Author George Orwell inspired a memorable catchphrase based on his most famous novel, a futuristic story about a year mired in chaos and unrest.
I remember the quotation as if I heard it was yesterday: “What you’re doing sounds like something out of 1984.”
The Orwell science fiction “1984” focused on perpetual war, government surveillance and totalitarianism.
The book was published in 1949 and this writer was a high school junior when the novel evolved from a warning of the future to something from the past.
Looking back, 1984 was not that bad a year – certainly nowhere to the extreme Orwell prophesized.
Imagine what he would say about 2020.
We’ve seen everything from a pandemic to social unrest, a record number of hurricanes.
Our nation has endured a deep economic fallout, much of which ties into a pandemic that has been attributed to more than 233,000 deaths this year and 1.22 million worldwide.
And then there’s the presidential election. The pandemic and concerns of fraud from mail-in ballots triggered concerns that the 2020 race would prove chaotic, at best.
Many speculated that the official outcome could prove as murky as the 2000 election,
The fallout from the polls in Dade County, Fla., prompted speculation for weeks that culminated with a court’s decision that made George W. Bush the winner over Al Gore.
The decision came 37 days after the Nov. 7 election.
It was a chaotic time that sparked deep division between supporters of Bush and Gore.
Fast-forward 20 years, we see the sequel. But the difference this year is that we could see claims of voting irregularities not in one state, but six.
We heard possibilities about it looming prior to Election Day and it dominated the discussion Tuesday night.
It could continue for days – possibly weeks – to come.
What else could we expect in what has been one of the most tumultuous campaigns in modern time?
Yes, the second Trump-Biden debate was far better than the first in terms of how the two men conducted themselves, but it still bordered on a debacle similar to the first.
Perhaps it makes sense that the election hardly means an end to the campaign. A state court would get first crack at the case if – and, most likely, when – the lawsuits are filed.
In all likelihood, it may fall into the laps of the U.S. Supreme Court to render the final decision on the election.
It fits into what we have grown to accept as the norm in 2020. We live as a deeply polarized nation in the midst of the worst health crisis since 1918, at the same millions have lost their jobs and racial tensions have reached a level not seen since the 1960s.
The loudest voices we’ve heard most during these turbulent times have come from the most extreme, both from the left and right.
Neither side is willing to budge, while the voices of the openminded have been silenced and dismissed as weak and ineffective.
The pandemic, the tension, the violence, the destruction of the natural disasters and widespread indecision all symbolize life in 2020.
Imagine how our youngest generation will describe it to their children.
By the same token, it reshaped the outlook on life for millions of Americans.
“1984” is a book well worth reading, even 71 years after its release. It’s no longer a book about the future, and it’s not even a book about the past.
What we’re living today seems perfectly suited for an Orwell novel – only this time, it’s in the present and we’re living it this very day.