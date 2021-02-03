Have you ever listened to a complaint, a complaint about the state of our nation, some parish service or a pothole in front of a home?
On and on it goes, then you ask, “Did you tell anyone about it?”
And the answer is, “No?”
Well maybe we can do something about that.
With this column, you will see something new for The Banner.
The Banner will be adding the names and contact information for public officials who serve, or should, Pointe Coupee Parish.
This includes our U.S. senators and congressman for the 6th District, which includes our parish, in the U.S. House of Representatives.
We will also have the contact information for our governor, and the state senator and representative who serve Pointe Coupee Parish.
And finally, we will offer the same information for our parish president and Parish Council and school superintendent and School Board members.
The Banner will alternate these lists on the editorial page, so our readers can see who represents them on different levels of government.
And just as important, if you, the reader, want to get in touch with your elected official with a problem, praise or a suggestion, here is how to do that.
If the question “Why?” comes up, this writer just has to respond with that age-old answer, “Why not?”
After all, we the people put them in office.
And they represent us, a point that a lot of people have argued about a lot of times over a lot of years.
The common or well-used argument is “They don’t pay attention to us.”
Then there is “It doesn’t matter what I say; they won’t listen.”
As part of a newspaper staff, and as an individual, this writer has to disagree with both of those statements.
If they don’t know you have a problem, they can’t help you fix it.
If they don’t know how you feel about an issue, why would they vote the way you want?
Public officials from the city level to the federal level do take note when people write or call or email, which is the hot trend today.
If they get a lot of calls or emails, oh yes, they will pay attention.
After all, when Congress recesses, our officials always make a point of saying they are going home to “meet with the people, see how the people in my district are doing.”
Well, why wait?
The people that we the people put in public officials should be prepared to hear from us any time of the year.
It’s a great way to let them know that we know who they are and what they are doing.
With a new administration in the White House, our congressmen will be busy with a new agenda.
Letting them know how you feel on any issue means they don’t have to wait until they “visit my home district” to find out.
If you attend enough city council meetings, or parish council meetings or school board meetings or watch Congress on whatever cable channel carries their shenanigans, you will eventually hear one of them use this expression.
“I’ve heard from people in my district and they feel …”
So, this week we begin with our federal level officials.
Got a thought about some issue in Washington, D.C.? Let them hear about it.
But don’t just complain to them. If they do something you agree with, tell them.
Maybe we can train our elected officials to keep an ear open for the thoughts of the folks back home.
We are free to tell them what we think.
You got to love democracy for that.