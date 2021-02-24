You help your neighbors. It’s being neighborly.
That adage applies to our neighbors across the street, those on the other side of town or in another part of Louisiana.
When there is a need, Louisianians step up. It is a hallmark of our state, whether it is a response to a hurricane, flood or other type of natural or manmade calamity.
And now we can add deep freeze to that.
Pointe Coupee Parish had barely thawed itself out and seen the return of electricity before some in our communities began working out how to help others.
Yes, Texas has suffered from the plunging temperatures, ice and snow and problems with its electrical grid.
But parts of Louisiana have not fared well either. And that spurred folks here to donate water and aid and for others to figure out how to get that water and aid to where it is needed.
A Page 1 story in this edition of The Banner details how UPS delivery driver James “Big Brown” Joseph and state Rep. Jeremy LaCombe are helping our neighbors in Lake Charles, Shreveport and Natchitoches.
After being battered by two hurricanes, Lake Charles must wonder what is left after sub-freezing weather and broken pipes hit the city.
Many in south Louisiana don’t realize the colder weather that north Louisiana gets on a regular basis. Last week’s cold blast was worse.
Some might ask why go to this trouble. Why should we help other parts of Louisiana, much less Texas?
Pointe Coupee Parish is not immune to harsh weather conditions. Let’s remember than hurricanes can roll over our parish with the winds, rain and higher tides during the hurricane season.
Should that happen – and we say a quiet prayer it doesn’t – it will be our neighbors in other parts of the state who will help us.
Last week’s deep freeze should serve as a reminder that the infrastructure we depend on needs to be checked and answer one question: What do we need to do now so we are not hurt in the future?
If you mention hurricane preparations, we know parish officials have the plans in place to protect residents and the plans to bring in or have on hand the equipment and supplies needed.
So, let’s lift up the hood and look at the engine, so to speak, to see what needs to be done before the next winter freeze visits.
No one likes to think about natural disasters, but the time to think about them are long before they drop it.
We may not be able to completely close the front door on the next hurricane, deep freeze or rain deluge, but we can take the steps to foil its visit.