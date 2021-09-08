The following is a little story about four people named Everybody, Somebody, Anybody and Nobody.
There was an important job to be done and Everybody was sure that Somebody would do it. Anybody could have done it, but Nobody did it.
Somebody got angry about that because it was Everybody’s job.
Everybody thought Anybody could do it, but Nobody realized Everybody wouldn’t do it. It ended up Everybody blamed Somebody when Nobody did what Anybody could have done.
After reading this short story by Charles Osgood, you’ve most likely figured this article is going to be about assigning blame or about people who procrastinate or even laziness in general. If that’s the case, you need to refigure.
Since I was never one to go along with what Everybody else was doing, I can honestly say I spent the first 40 years of my life trying to be Somebody. After much reflection on the first four decades of my life, I can also honestly say I’ve spent the past 20 years trying to be Nobody.
The past decade of my life best resembles the chorus line from the Williams Brothers song “I’m Just a Nobody:” “I’m just a Nobody trying to tell Everybody about Somebody who can save Anybody.”
A Nobody is considered someone who’s completely unimportant or insignificant. A person of no influence, having little authority, if any at all.
It’s important to note the definition of Nobody makes no reference to the person being useless. That’s because a Nobody is more than likely to be the person getting the job done.
If you are Somebody, chances are, Everybody in your circle of life will know that to be true, and Nobody will dare to step on the toes of Somebody.
As it pertains to Everybody, a whole group of people is waiting to see who’s going to take the first step in the process, and we all know what happens next.
Yes, you guessed it. Nobody steps up to get the job done.
The premise of the little story suggests Everybody, Somebody, Anybody and Nobody are to be taken literally. That being the case, then the obvious choice, if you are a person who likes to see results, is to be identified as a Nobody.
Afterall, Nobody was the one who took action to get the job done, even when it wasn’t his or her job. Nobody was the one who realized nothing was getting done, so Nobody grabbed the bull by the horns and took charge. Nobody refused to play the blame-game.
Nobody didn’t expect others to do the job because Nobody had been there and done that so many times that Nobody knew Everybody was going to drop the ball.
The next time you start to compare yourself to others because you are feeling unimportant, think about the following quotation.
“God doesn’t call the qualified, He qualifies the called.”
This quotation finds its origin in 1 Corinthians 1:26-27. “Brothers and sisters, think of what you were when you were called. Not many of you were wise by human standards; not many were influential; not many were of noble birth. 27: But God chose the foolish things of the world to shame the wise; God chose the weak things of the world to shame the strong.”
St. Paul is telling us that, for the most part, God choses the Nobodies so the great things He does through us will be attributable to Him and not to us. That is, if we are humble enough to let God work through us. And, if we are willing to give Him the credit.
There are many more walk-ons on God’s team than first-round draft choices.
In fact, the Nobodies that God likes to utilize are simple, uneducated, untalented people who understand forgiveness, love, compassion, charity and what it means to be a servant.
Forty years of thinking I was Somebody has produced little to brag about. I’m happy to report the past 20 years accepting that I am Nobody of great importance has allowed God to influence others through me.