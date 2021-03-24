Two public hearings this week showed why we need local government and what bring a public official requires.
The Pointe Coupee Parish Council heard from a group of residents who oppose a group home for youth in their subdivision.
The New Roads City Council also weighed in on a resident’s request to be allowed to have a mobile home on her property that does not meet city ordinances.
Ironically, both issues deal with zoning. We are sure they won’t be the last incidents involving zoning or that the issue of zoning will quietly fade into the background.
The Parish Council is working on maps that will be presented to the public as the starting point of discussions about parish zoning.
The City Council has started the process to amend its zoning ordinance.
Both cases show that Pointe Coupee Parish residents can go to their governmental bodies to address their issues.
Avenues exist for residents to resolve what might be a problem, or what they perceive as a potential problem. How well residents know the process is crucial to addressing their issues.
It might bode well for our governmental bodies to put together a step-by-step guide to let residents know what they have to do.
The other lesson that can be learned from both cases is that it is not always easy to be a publicly-elected official.
For every ceremony honoring a parish resident for their accomplishment to offering a holiday speech, there are days when the decisions are not easy.
Those days require judgment, patience and empathy.
On those days, emotions can run high, but we expect our public officials to make the best decision they can based on the information they have, and as legal advisers tell them, the law.
We know our parish and municipal officials will study these issues, weigh what is best in these cases and the long-term effect on all of us, then take action.
They have to take action.
As an audience member commented at the City council meeting, “We elected you to make the tough decisions.”
And we can all agree, after these issues are resolved, there will be other issues to challenge our public officials.