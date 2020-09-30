The first months into the COVID-19 pandemic provided a cushion for millions of residents who were furloughed, laid off or permanently unemployed – enough so that some did not think what would happen when the gravy train went dry.
Residents in Louisiana and nationwide who suddenly found themselves out of work had a sense of comfort from the additional $600 in federal weekly benefits on top of the state benefits. Things got tougher when the federal benefits expired at the end of July, but now a much bigger quandary exists.
Louisiana and most other states face the task of how to continue unemployment benefits in a time when the depletion of funds has outpaced the return to jobs for those out of work.
Ideas vary on how the state will at least partially replenish the $1 billion that it had in the coffers for unemployment insurance.
The balance has since fallen below $50 million, and the fund likely will dry out by the week of Oct. 5.
Legislators face several options to stop the hemorrhaging of cash. None of the choices are easy.
One plan would involve a cut in benefits, or a loan from Congress, which would immediately trigger a hike in payroll taxes for businesses that are already fighting to stay in operation. It also would slash the weekly payout from $247 to $221, which would be the lowest of any state in the nation.
As part of the plan legislators brokered Tuesday night, the Revenue Estimating Conference delayed its adoption of a forecast for the fund, which would have completely depleted the fund and required the federal loan.
The move to divert a portion of the remaining $175 million from the Main Street Program to the unemployment fund will help, but only temporarily,
A full reopening would help matters, but many businesses have remained shuttered – some temporarily, others permanently.
It’s a tough situation the state government will face, and it probably will spill out into next year.
The sooner the Legislature can eke out a solution, the better. But the final move will prove difficult for the lawmakers and unpopular for residents.