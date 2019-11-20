A victory in an election may warrant celebration, but it says nothing about what lies ahead in the not-so-distant future.
We will see prime examples statewide and very close to home over the coming months, despite two huge victories in the Nov. 16 election.
Gov. John Bel Edwards basked in the adulation of a jubilant, raucous crowd at the Renaissance Hotel. Many of the same celebrants probably feared Rispone would pull off the upset after he held the lead much of the night.
In Pointe Coupee Parish, the School Board breathed a huge sigh of relief after voters overwhelmingly approved renewal of an 11.96-mill ad valorem tax for one of the primary sources of funding in the school system.
The celebration may not last long for Gov. Edwards or the School Board.
Let’s start with Gov. Edwards, whose last-hour votes from three urban regions – New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Shreveport – pulled him ahead of Eddie Rispone, who held a marginal lead most of the evening.
Time will tell how well the second term will fare. He faces more than 40 new faces in the House alone, thanks to term limits and candidates who threw in the towel.
Some were Democrat, others were Republican. He may have not garnered strong support from all on the right, but he had some backing from the moderate GOP members.
From most indications, Gov. Edwards will face a House and Senate that will be farther to the right than what he had during his first term.
Budget issues could become more of a battle, particularly in relation to the Medicaid expansion he implemented by executive order just days after he took office in 2016.
He could also face stronger pushback on education, particularly from lawmakers who want to expand charter schools and voucher programs.
It may also dash his hopes of gaining legislative support on a hike in minimum wage and bill to mandate equity in gender pay.
Pointe Coupee Parish President Major Thibaut said Gov. Edwards has always been able to work well with both parties in many cases. It may be true this time, but it may not prove so easy with the influx of new lawmakers.
Only time will tell.
As for the Pointe Coupee Parish School Board, the millage renewal was a saving grace for a cash-strapped system. Does it make the situation better in the long run?
Not really. In fact, it’s akin to a small bandage on a gaping wound.
The school system must figure how it will address a budget deficit, which results from rising costs in the classroom and insurance, along with the exodus of two barge liners. Budget cuts may be the only way to close the gap, Superintendent Kim Canezaro said.
The millage only promised the status quo, and possibly only a portion of that.
The funding remains inadequate for the school system, which means many of the same problems will persist.
It will still prove difficult to retain highly effective teachers, which in turn makes it tougher for students to achieve higher test scores. It also means the infrastructure for campuses throughout the school system will remain sorely in need of repairs or rebuilding.
Plenty of challenges lie ahead for the school system. It’s not to take away from renewal of the millage, which passed by an overwhelming margin, but plenty of work remains.
To borrow from Canezaro, the millage was only the first hurdle.