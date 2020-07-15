We as Americans often take things for granted, some of which we do not fully understand the extent of the value until they’re gone.
To make matters worse, some of those things do not come with a quick fix – or a cheap one – as we have learned in recent years with our aging waterworks system. Large cities may see a dent in the coffers when it comes time to upgrade or replace waterlines, but it’s often impossible for small rural communities akin to what we have in Pointe Coupee Parish.
Legislation from state Rep. Jeremy LaCombe, D-Fordoche, will ease some of the stress from small community water systems whose infrastructure is in dire need of repair.
House Bill 97, signed by Gov. John Bel Edwards, allows for rural water districts to do capital outlay projects through the state Legislature without having to ante up the 25 percent share for those projects.
The legislation applies to districts with under 1,250 customers, which helps not only Pointe Coupee Parish but hundreds of small municipalities.
Waterworks projects, even in small communities, will often cost well above $1 million. Do the math, and the share amounts to at least $250,000 – an amount most small municipalities either cannot afford or do not have in the coffers.
These same communities rightfully face the same rules and regulations from the EPA on clean, safe drinking water.
Issues with water safety increase as systems age, pipes accumulate rust and machinery breaks down. The stories of how aging infrastructure affects communities has become an issue of major concern all across America, ranging to the hardships several years ago in Flint, Mich., down to the Town of Clinton, which could not afford to repair its water system.
We as Americans define “quality of life” in different ways, some of which may seem very material in the grand scheme of things. But the availability of clean, running water is easy to take for granted until we learn it cannot be repaired.
The bill by LaCombe helps ensure us that we will not have to learn what life is like without clean water.