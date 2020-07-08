It’s hard to believe we’ve reached the midpoint of 2020 – and I don’t say that with glowing optimism.
The past six months seem more like the past 10 years. It may sound like a common opinion about a year in which we’ve seen the worst pandemic since 1918, the biggest economic plunge since 1929 and the most turbulent racial tension since the 1960s, all in a matter of six months.
The title to the Grateful Dead rock documentary holds an entirely different meaning for me these days: “Long, Strange Trip” perfectly describes 2020.
I’m hesitant to guess what the next six months hold for our parish, state, nation and world. We’ve been through trying times unlike any in our lifetimes, and yet we still do not know what’s yet to come.
It wasn’t that way at the start of 2020. The headlines here and across the nation seemed full of enthusiasm.
In Louisiana, we celebrated the LSU Tigers winning the national championship and we imagined what the new year would look like.
Close to home, we had seen the Catholic-Pointe Coupee football team reach the state title game a couple weeks earlier at the Superdome. The future, meanwhile, looked bright for baseball at all three schools – CHSPC, False River and Livonia – but those seasons fell victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Parish government, the school system and local municipalities all had different priorities in place for this year, but most of them has been put on hold.
On the state level, lawmakers were set to go into a legislative session in which they would discuss how they would handle state revenue, but not in terms of shortfalls.
The new year brought high hopes because of a robust surplus to the tune of $500 million and solid oil prices. The pandemic and the plunge in crude oil prices sent the economy the opposite direction.
Nationally, the greatest concerns hinged on how we could stabilize our economy, which had taken volatile turns in both directions. Some longtime retailers faced challenges, but bankruptcy seemed almost farfetched.
Look at our world in the start of July. Who would have expected waiting in long lines to walk into Walmart? Having to wear a mask and sanitize before we walk through the door? Could anyone ever imagine plans for outright cancellation of sports seasons?
It’s all part of this strange world that has come upon us. I sometimes picture this entire scenario and think a camera will pan the opposite direction, where we will see Rod Serling describing what we’ve seen, then say it’s part of our “meaningful journey into “The Twilight Zone.”
Unfortunately, it’s not the case here. Mr. Serling has been gone 45 years and “The Twilight Zone” is merely a fictional series which left the air 56 years ago.
What we have now is the real thing. It may have brought some people closer together and perhaps forced some of us to reprioritize what’s important and what is not.
It also has reminded us of our fragility and how we should appreciate what we have rather than take so many things for granted. I only wish those reminders would’ve come in a gentler way, but people from previous generations often remind us that it was no piece of cake living during the Depression, World War II and the days of segregation.
Perhaps the best we can do now is to look out for each other, have faith and keep up the fight for a better tomorrow. The first six months put us through intense challenges, and it appears that plenty more are yet to come.