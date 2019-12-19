Dear editor:
“Who wears them shoes?” We can be a blessing to others.
Should we protect the poacher or the prey?
The children and the elders should not become endangered.
Domestic violence and international trafficking are local concerns.
The rights of the good citizen should be in the protective custody of the republic. The resounding cry of the ages is “Am I my brother’s keeper?”
Yes, we are – and my sister’s keeper, as well.
Bless them who bless you and curse them who curse you.
May shoes fit, toes not hurting. May peace and joy be the trappings and wrapping always.
Happy holidays!
Rev. George Molex III
8668 Deaton Lane
Morganza