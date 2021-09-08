In a tiny trailer were summers spent with grandma so pure, so simple, and right.
Each memory comforts me as I recount each quiet summer night.
Thinking back on how she cradled me with words of love that only my tiny ears could hear and how she changed my life each evening with her prayer.
Her lack waned unnoticed as she lay me down to sleep and the smell of fresh, clean bedding piled high and gently folded up close to each cheek.
With a kiss on my temple and a pat on my head, she turned and whispered goodnight. Then dusk embraced the star-filled sky as she shuffled off to bed.
In her tiny trailer I eavesdropped on each word grandma said. I never told her what I heard while I listened next door in bed.
I lay each night in silence and wait for her prayers to begin.
With eyes closed tight, I secretly joined her with hands clasped firmly under my chin.
One-by-one I heard each person as she said their name out loud.
Each cousin, brother, and sister were carefully selected from the crowd.
Then God’s power filled the room as their names were being remembered,
But nothing felt so profound
when I heard my own name being considered.
Then I heard it; there it was,
so loud and so very clear.
I heard my grandmother pronounce my name
out loud
and for all the heavens to hear.
It melted my heart
It touched my soul
To hear her prayers so near
that nothing’s compared to the blessings
she decreed in her tiny trailer each year.
