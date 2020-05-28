It’s that time of year to dust off the “congratulations graduates” accolades and “Good luck, Class of …” wishes.
Traditions are events or rituals we observe for many events and high school graduation is no different.
But the Class of 2020 broke the mold on traditions, or saw the mold broken due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Their last semester of classes – cut short. Spring sports – stopped after a couple of weeks. Proms – canceled. Marching in caps and gowns to receive their diplomas – not this year.
The Class of 2020 is the third born in this century to complete high school, and it certainly was a notable path for these graduates.
They were born the year after the 9-11 terrorist attacks. They have never known a time when the U.S. military was not actively engaged somewhere in the world.
Two years before they entered kindergarten in 2007, Hurricanes Katrina and Rita slammed in Louisiana.
The year they entered ninth grade – call them freshmen – heavy rains flooded Louisiana.
But it has not all been trying times. LSU has won three national football titles since the Class of 2020 was born. There is that.
And every year since their kindergarten debut, the Class of 2020 got off the bus, came through the car line and went to class.
Each year, each grade and every teacher brought them to this point.
It was a lot of books, topics, reports, tests. It takes a lot to prepare a child.
And with preparations complete, it’s time for the next chapter.
So we will observe tradition and say congratulations to the Class of 2020.
Your story is not ending, just taking a new path.
While the term “social distancing” will probably be attached to this year’s graduating seniors, our schools and communities have come up with innovative ways to recognize and salute the Class of 2020.
Car parades have rolled in several communities while Livonia High held a “drive-through” event at its stadium to celebrate its latest graduating class.
Perhaps it is fitting that all of this occurred in cars.
The Class of 2020 is now on the road to its future. Nothing can stop that.