Changing times often bring uncertainty to residents, particularly those in rural communities.
Plans for a solar farm in the Ventress area have brought those concerns close to home.
It’s far from a done deal, but the solar farm that Lighthouse BP has proposed for Pointe Coupee Parish has triggered those concerns.
The proposal also raises questions about how much of a role local government can regulate the proposed solar farms, and what direction the parish should take to gain more leverage on how to regulate what industry comes to the area and where it locates.
The Pointe Coupee Parish Council finds itself in a balancing act. Some residents fear the project will not generate much in the line of new revenue, while it will take away agricultural land.
An ordinance set to go before the council March 9 would create a permit process in which entities would come to the parish, submit plans regarding the project and give the parish the right to determine whether to issue the permit.
Parish President Major Thibaut, meanwhile, has said Pointe Coupee Parish cannot ignore inquiries regarding a $300 million project, particularly in a parish starved for new economic development.
Residents fear that one solar farm may lead to several others. The parish has a right to declare a moratorium at some point, but one move could give better leverage for coexistence of agricultural, residential and industrial entities.
That’s when the word “zoning” enters the picture. The Parish Council has taken steps toward that move, one that many residents may embrace at the same time others scoff at it.
Proponents of planning and zoning deem it “smart growth” and those who oppose it consider it another form of government intervention.
The “middle ground” approach, however, may sum it best: A necessary evil.
Over the years, issues have surfaced in other parishes regarding acreage being sold off for use as a waste site, gravel pit, factory, large retail development or any other entity they consider a threat to their quality of life.
Without zoning laws, residents have been left no voice on the matter. What looks like freedom on the outside of the looking glass isn’t always such on the inside.
The solar farm may not bring many jobs – 10 or 15, at best, upon completion. On the flip side, it means more help for a parish that cannot afford to simply turn its back on a revenue source.
Zoning will help with other issues, should it eventually come to fruition.
It means residents may not have to worry about a noisy new worksite just outside their backyard. It also gives prospective industrial or business entities a clear picture of where they can locate without pushback and potential litigation.
In the end, it brings a sense of certainty to both parties over where any industry can locate and where it cannot.
It has worked for other parishes, and there’s no reason it shouldn’t work for Pointe Coupee.