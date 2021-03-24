Some consider the term “necessary evil” a bit trite, but discussion of issues over the past few weeks have kept that term at the forefront of one of the biggest issues facing Pointe Coupee Parish government.
Zoning – and the lack thereof – in a couple of instances has demonstrated the pros and cons on laws that legislate how residents and property owners exercise one of the greatest liberties for Americans.
The legislation is usually regarded as a progressive move, one that accommodates what some consider “smart growth,” in which residential and industrial sectors do not infringe on each other geographically.
But it also plays a role on what can or cannot locate in a particular development or subdivision.
For the City of New Roads, a resident’s request to put a mobile home on a lot she owns has been delayed because local zoning laws do not allow manufactured housing older than 20 years to be moved into property in the city limits.
Unlike Pointe Coupee Parish government, New Roads has a zoning ordinance on the books, along with a Planning and Zoning Commission to address those issues.
At the March 16 meeting, the City Council had the choice of a variance or amending the ordinance.
They chose the latter Tuesday night, which was clearly the right move.
It may inconvenience the property owner, but a variance would lead to open season for residents who have been denied similar requests.
The move to litigation could force the city to give the go-ahead to all residents who were denied, which does not represent the best interests of the city government or its taxpayers.
The decision makes things tough for the resident who requested the waiver, but inconsistency on zoning issues ultimately defeats the purpose of the ordinance.
On the other hand, the lack of zoning has frustrated residents in Delta Place Subdivision in an unincorporated area outside New Roads, where zoning laws do not apply.
The residents oppose the plan for a home for underprivileged youth that New Roads Mayor Cornell Dukes wants to locate in the area.
The move has drawn sharp opposition from residents in the neighborhood, but the lack of zoning laws will make it much tougher – and potentially expensive – to halt.
Dukes has said he has the right as a property owner to use the rental property as he wishes, since it is not subject to zoning laws.
The residents fear it will affect quality of life in their neighborhood. Dukes has said he plans to meet with residents to discuss the plans.
Zoning remains in the discussion phase with the parish, which has a commission drawing maps it will make public upon completion.
Many will applaud zoning laws. Many likely will oppose them.
The shift into zoning will be an adjustment for many residents. It’s considered a roadmap to “smart growth,” and it does protect residents and businesses in many ways.
We can list many pros and cons on the issues. Considering the aforementioned instances, zoning will always have its pros and cons – and those opinions will remain subjective, depending on the property owner.
Zoning is by no means “one size fits all,” but it ultimately gives more solid ground both for government and the people it serves.