Imagine if you lived in a residential area your entire life and got news that a large industrial plant would locate less than a mile from your home.
It would change your quality of life. You may have noise at all hours of the day; you might not be able to pull out of your driveway because of trucks pulling into the parking area for your “new neighbor.”
It would change life as you knew it and likely make you want to move elsewhere, particularly if you had no voice in being able to prevent that not-so-good neighbor from locating next to you.
Such is the case with areas that have no zoning. The proposed ordinance that will go before the Pointe Coupee Parish Council in less than three weeks could prevent that type of situation.
Council members established a Planning Commission almost two years ago to explore ways to incorporate zoning.
It has not always been a smooth ride, and that’s probably the way it should have gone.
The zoning process is complex and not guaranteed to satisfy every resident or business in a parish. But it promotes a more uniform means of growth, one that can make an area more suitable for residential and commercial entities.
It’s particularly important in Pointe Coupee Parish, a parish steeped in history and natural resources.
It can protect that beautiful stretch of land along one of our many scenic byways from being destroyed and preserve what has made this parish stand out among others in Louisiana.
Discussions about zoning naturally trigger passionate arguments, both pro and con.
Those disagreements will not go away, and there’s no guarantee that amendments and changes will occur. No ordinance is perfect.
The move toward zoning is a step in the right direction for Pointe Coupee Parish. It represents “smart growth,” as we have said a few times over the past year.
It could lead to an easier path for industries to select Pointe Coupee Parish for their place of business. It also can assure residents they do not have to worry about a large industrial entity setting up shop within walking distance.
Most importantly, it protects the agricultural areas and natural resources that make Pointe Coupee Parish a special place to live.
The vote in three weeks could usher a big step forward for the parish.