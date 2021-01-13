Pointe Coupee Parish sales tax collections for 2020 topped 2019, according to figures the Parish Council received Tuesday during its first meeting of the year.
The final tally of $4,174,725 reflected a 6 percent increase, according to Tonilyn Guidry, director of finance for the Pointe Coupee Parish Government.
The uptick in collections came after fears that the coronavirus would trigger a nosedive in sales tax levels.
The concerns prompted the council to implement freezes on hiring and pay hikes, both of which they reinstated later in the year.
Stimulus checks and an additional $600 per week in unemployment compensation spurred a huge jump in spending. Grocery stores, hardware stores and big-box retailers, such as Walmart, played the biggest role in the surge.
The 2021 budget the council approved last month projects 15 percent less in sales tax revenue. The council took that route based on state and federal projections of less spending in 2021.
In another fiscal matter, the parish is considering a move to a lease program with Enterprise Fleet Management. As part of the move, parish government would enter into a municipal operating lease as opposed to outright purchase of vehicles, which would allow the parish to remove older cars and trucks from its fleet.
No decision has been made on the lease issue.
In other business, the board unanimously approved a motion to keep council member Dustin Boudreaux as council chairman one more year. He has held the spot since he took office in 2019.
Boudreaux said he will maintain the same approach he took from the first year he became chairman.
“When I first showed interest in this role, I told many of you that my number one goal was to change the perception of how meetings are run, and the council has done a wonderful job of doing that,” he said.
In other action, council approved one-year appointments to the following boards, committees and commissions:
• Communications District (E-911): Chad Olinde, administrator for Pointe Coupee General Hospital, New Roads; Cole Peers, layman, Oscar; Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux; New Roads Major Cornell Dukes and Mark Ward, Pointe Coupee emergency preparedness director. Peers, Thibodeaux, Dukes and Ward are new members to the board.
The council will advertise for one more person to serve on the district board.
• Fire District No. 1: Duncan Massicot, Batchelor; Tamarcus Polk, Batchelor, and Terry Henderson, Lettsworth. Henderson is a new member to the board.
• Fire District No. 2: Lyndon Leonards, Morganza.
• Fire District No. 3: Melba Aguillard and Jeffrey Hanks, both of Ventress.
• Fire District No. 5: Harrold Terrance, James “Jim” Beatty Jr., Walter Moore and Kim R. Neal, all of New Roads.
• Library Board of Control: Wylene Hurst, New Roads.
• Museum: Gail Hurst, New Roads, and Martha Stoute, Ventress.
• Tourist Commission: Roye Chenevert, Livonia; Valery Dukes, New Roads; Betty Fontaine, New Roads; Wilmer Moore Sr., New Roads; Lisa Robillard, Morganza; Sharon Smith, Morganza; and Aimee Moreau, New Roads.
• Waterworks District No. 2: Mark Major, Livonia.
Council members also named Mark Ward the authorized contact for Louisiana Public Assistance, the online system used by the state during emergencies.
In addition, Becky Mayeux will serve as primary agent and Ann Leonard will work as the alternate contact.
The council also offered an expression of sympathy to the family of Joe “Baby Joe” Cashio Jr., who died in December, just before his 74th birthday.
The native of Fordoche and resident of Livonia was an ironworker who later operated a barbershop in Livonia. He was a member of the 1962 and 1963 state championship football teams at Livonia High School.
Cashio was survived by his wife, Linda, daughter Lana – a longtime employee of the District Attorney’s Office -- and son Joey.
Council members also proclaimed Jan. 31-Feb. 6 “Catholic Schools Week,” which “recognizes Catholic education’s contribution to the community.”
The council also approved a resolution to support rural broadband installation in Louisiana.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Re-Connect Pilot Program will implement a high-speed broadband infrastructure project that will create or improve rural e-connectivity for 2,609 rural households, 12 pre-subscribed businesses and 16 pre-subscribed farms.
The program – one of the many funding announcements in the final round of USDA’s Re-Connect Pilot Program investments – also will benefit Iberville and St. Landry parishes. It is the program’s first venture in Louisiana.
The program began in 2018 when Congress provided $600 million to USDA to expand broadband infrastructure and services in rural America.
The project will significantly boost high-speed internet capability for rural areas where many homes and businesses do not have service.