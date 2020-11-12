Annual cost-of-living raises for parish employees, gas system upgrades, continued renovation of parish buildings and work on False River are among the items planned for the 2021 budget, which the council is set to ratify in December.
The proposed adoption for revenue and other financing sources is projected at $17,783,782 for the next fiscal year, which starts Jan. 1.
The 2020 amended revenues and other financing sources totaled $16,225,651, according to Parish President Major Thibaut, who spoke on the budget at the Parish Council meeting Tuesday night.
Parish workers would receive a 3 percent cost-of-living adjustment, which likely would go into effect toward the latter part of the year.
Parish employees saw a 3 percent hike on their paychecks in October.
“I’d prefer to do it in October because you have three-quarters of what your finances looks like, and even though it’s an impact that is going to be inverted, you build that into your budget,” Thibaut said.
“Our finance director (Tonilyn Guidry) is a CPA and she’s very capable and looks at the numbers every day, so I take her direction on when we do it.”
The parish planned to begin the hikes in April of this year, but the council had put those plans on hold in March over fears of a deep budget fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
“We were worried about sales tax going down and the drop in the severance tax revenue – and it did go down – but we knew enough by October that we were able to do it,” Thibaut said.
A combination of stimulus checks and the additional $600 per week that the federal government tacked on to unemployment checks brought a boost to sales tax revenue.
The expiration of the federal add-on for jobless pay brought a dip in the sales tax revenue, but the overall total for 2020 likely will finish 5 percent higher than last year, Thibaut said.
Meanwhile, the budget will include the continuation of work that began this year on renovation of parish buildings but encountered delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Meanwhile, a 100 percent allocation of state capital outlay funding will allow for bulkhead repairs on False River, as well as the rebuilding bridge along The Island.
The bridge sustained extensive damage during the 2016 flood.