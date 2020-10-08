Arrests From Sept. 28 through Oct. 7 in Pointe Coupee Parish, provided by the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office.
Ciara Marie Aucoin, 33, 688 Maringouin East, Maringouin, LA., Possession Schedule I Drugs, Possession of Schedule II Drugs, (3 Counts) Possession of Schedule IV Drugs $23,500 Bond.
Brandon Dunbar, 35, 8851 Airline Highway Apt. G, Livonia, LA., Simple Burglary , Issuing Worthless Checks (3 Counts) $16,500 Bond
Anthony Phillip Johnson, 43, 18019 Hwy 417, Batcher, LA., Domestic Abuse Battery with Child Endangerment $10,000 Bond
Tyrone A. Basquine, 35, 12470 Romalice Drive, New Roads, LA., Bench Warrant: Failure to Appear (Probation Revocation Hearing: Disturbing the Peace) Fine $382
Joseph M Graham, 21, 277 North LA Hwy 1, Morganza, LA, Intentional Prohibited Littering, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Flight From an Officer $27,500 Bond
Troy Wayne Dominick, 33, 6516 Dubeau Street, Mansura, LA., Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon, $40,000 Bond
Kenneth Roy Patterson Jr., 23, 6714 Mansura Villa 1, Mansura, LA., Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (2 Counts) $25,000 Bond
London Levier, 20, 192 Bayou Acres Road, Arnaudville, La., Possession of Schedule I Drugs, $1,500 Bond
Anitra Savon Kador, 23, 8860 Delta Place Road, New Roads, La., Simple Arson, $5,000 Bond
Tiffany Marie Breen, 32, 8785 Airline Hwy, Livonia, LA., Fugitive from Union Parish (Cruelty to a Juvenile)
Kyle Munson, 34, 8723 Highland Street, New Roads, La., Failure to Appear for Motion (Possession of Schedule II Controlled Drugs) Bench Warrant Recalled
Jasmine Jeanelle Parmely, 30, 401 North Jackson Road, Junction City, Kansas, Possession of Stolen Things($5000-$25,000) $20,000 Bond
Kendall Alane Justice, 35, 8522 Island Road, Ventress, LA., Possession of Schedule I Heroin $25,000 Bond
Lyndee Garrett, 39, 9075 Mandella Drive, New Roads, La., Possession of Schedule II, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, $11,000 Bond
Terry Thomas Washington Jr., 182 East Tircuit Street, Morganza, LA., Bench Warrant ( Criminal Trespassing to Simple Criminal Damage to Property) $2,500 Bond
Travis Santel Brown, 38, 3140 South Waverly Road, Baton Rouge, La., Aggravated 2nd Degree Murder, Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, $350,000 Bond
David Sepulvado, 42, 5999 Cline Drive, Jarreau, LA., Domestic Abuse Battery with Child Endangerment $5,000 Bond
Jessica Alise Martin, 21, 3410 Seven Avenue Apt. 614, Metairie, LA., Fugitive from Evangeline (Aggravated Flight from an Officer)
Troy Durand Gray Jr., 1013 Manhattan Blvd., Apt. 318, Harvey, La., Fugitive from Evangeline (Aggravated Flight from an Officer)