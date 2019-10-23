Two discussions during the Pointe Coupee Parish Council’s executive committee meeting Tuesday could set the stage for major discussions – and possibly changes – on the horizon.
The issue of a possible zoning ordinance surfaced during the meeting, while Parish President Major Thibaut suggested an abolition of the mosquito abatement control board and a move toward an animal control board.
The zoning issue, which Parish Council Chairman Dustin Boudreaux brought before his fellow councilmen, will come into play in a discussion Friday with Pointe Coupee Parish Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Les Cantrell. ‘
Police Jury members took a try at a zoning ordinance roughly 10 years ago, but the discussion fizzled out of concern of opposition from landowners.
Boudreaux believes zoning legislation would put precedent in place and save trouble for future parish councils amid possible industrial growth.
“Down the road, the administrations and councils 10 or 20 years down the line would not be faced with trying to develop something they can’t do because something is hindering it,” he said. “Right now, there’s no zoning so nobody is preventing anybody from developing anything anywhere.
“Look at the deal now in other areas with waste sites and zoning … that’s a big issue right now,” Boudreaux said. “If we do this now, we could set the parish up for future success.”
The plan would involve the creation of a preliminary map on a zoning ordinance for an area pegged for industrial development from the Audubon Bridge to the La. 10 corridor, up to Ferry Road.
Boudreaux told the council he wants feedback from members on what they would favor if or when they draft an ordinance proposal.
The move would denote the areas for industrial and residential zones in the area, but Boudreaux said it would be a flexible plan.
“We’re going to have to carve out what is “residential” and that’s just a summary,” he said. “You can always zone ‘industrial” and if someone is interested, they can come back to the council with a variance and reduce the actual zoning.”
Most of the land is currently zoned as agricultural, which yields a much lower tax bill for landowners as opposed to industrial zoning.
A move toward zoning would not mean a hike in tax for those landowners.
“If we do this, we would need to find a way to grandfather them in as agricultural land,” he said. “We still have some logistics to work on.”
On the other issue, Thibaut said he believes both entities could run well under the same umbrella, based on what he has seen in Iberville and other parishes.
The parish could also divert some of the savings from the mosquito abatement program to animal control.
Through the transition, it would transfer the fee from mosquito abatement to animal control.
The transition would not involve a hike in fees, he said.
It would also allow the parish to allocate more money to drainage, most notably by hiring another full-time employee for the drainage department.
Thibaut would also want to build a new animal shelter as part of the plan and put more focus on pet adoption.
The shelter found homes for three dogs during a promotion they held during the False River Harvest Festival.