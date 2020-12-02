Thanksgiving gatherings generally take place on a Thursday, but the City of New Roads gave Pointe Coupee Parish residents a one-day jump on the feast.
City officials and more than 100 volunteers gave out 1,000 free Thanksgiving dinners during a free meal giveaway Wednesday, Nov. 25, at the Scott Civic Center.
Meals consisted of turkey and all the trimmings, which volunteers doled out in a drive-through format that allowed it to proceed amid “modified” Phase 2 COVID-19 restrictions that took effect the same day.
The city purchased all of the food for the event. Money for the event came from funds set aside for several events canceled due to the pandemic, such as the annual Harvest Festival.
“We thought this would be a great gesture for the people who have struggled through this pandemic,” Mayor Cornell Dukes said.
“We’re experiencing some very tough economic times and the people we serve need us now more than ever before, and I enjoy stepping up and meeting that goal,” the mayor said.
Crews worked fervently in an assembly line formation to fill plates. Cars lined up more than 90 minutes before the scheduled serving time of noon, but servers got an early start in handing out the meals.
Food preparation began five days earlier.
Signature Southern Catering owner Susan Early, who will open Signature Southern Bistro in January, cast aside her catering gigs to volunteer her services for the event.
She and her sister Lisa handled about 80 percent of the cooking, including more than 60 pounds of cornbread dressing.
“It’s a lot of work and a lot of prep,” she said. “But it’s an honor to do anything that helps people during a hard time.
“I stopped doing all my catering jobs to help my community,” Early said. “If it wasn’t for my community, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”
The free dinner came at the appropriate time, and not only because of Thanksgiving, Dukes said.
The tighter COVID-19 restrictions and potential closures could lead to loss of work for residents, particularly in the service sector.
With no immediate word on another stimulus plan for Americans, the responsibility goes to local government to help out residents in need, Dukes said.
“Seeing all the cars out here today shows how important it is that we continue to help the community any way we can,” he said. “We wanted to do all we can to take away some of the hardship this year for Thanksgiving.”