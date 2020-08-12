Larry Celestine has spent his career handling numbers, the financial numbers that are the heart of any business. Now the Pointe Coupee Parish native wants to help schoolchildren learn about those numbers, what finance is and how businesses affect our daily lives.
In the coming weeks, Celestine said he will be visiting parish schools to offer Junior Achievement’s financial literacy instruction.
“I had met with School Board and had planned to do a session at Rosenwald Elementary in the spring, but the pandemic canceled it,” said Celestine, education manager for Junior Achievement of Greater Baton Rouge.
This fall, the retired accountant is looking to renew his efforts to help students learn about money – earning it, saving it, spending it – getting a job and starting and running a business.
“Junior Achievement has three pillars: financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship,” Celestine said. “Financial literacy lessons are now required in schools thanks to Act 154 of the Louisiana Legislature.”
The presentation to elementary schools is five lessons that can be presented in one day or over a five-week period, he said.
The middle-school curriculum is six 45-minute sessions delivered over a six-week period.
High school students have seven lessons, once a week for seven weeks, each 45 minutes.
All curriculum is written by former educators through Junior Achievement’s international headquarters in Colorado Springs, Colo., Celestine said.
“Everything we offer meets state standards,” he said.
The instructors are businesspeople, entrepreneurs who want to share their knowledge, he said.
“We don’t send in volunteers cold. We train them and are there with them,” Celestine said. “We are there. We are the resources.”
Due to the COVID-19 situation, all lessons this semester will be virtual lessons online, he said.
The programs by grades are:
• First grade. “Our Family.”
• Second grade. “Our Community,” how we come together as a community, Celestine said.
• Third grade: “Our City.”
• Fourth grade: “Our Region.”
• Fifth grade: “Our Nation.” This looks at the global marketplace, how goods move, and how nations support each other.
• High school programs in financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship are offered to students in grades 9-12
First-graders learn the difference between a “need” and a “want.”
“You would be surprised, in first grade, we use cards to ask them to tell a need or a want,” Celestine said. “A ball for boys was a ‘need.’ ”
Other concepts presented are how to earn money, how to save, spending and donating.
“My favorite is second grade,” Celestine said. “They have to run a business.”
An example is a donut business, he said.
While the donuts are paper, three stickers are needed, representing the ingredients. Students learn to buy supplies (stickers) for their donuts and work in groups to make the donuts.
Each group is a separate business, competing against other “businesses,” Celestine said.
“We have a quality control specialist who inspects the donuts to decide which ones are good to sell,” he said.
Students are paid $5 to make the donuts, then the government comes in and collects taxes – $2.
“Then we discuss why they pay taxes,” Celestine said.
After paying their taxes, students are taught the importance of voting and they are given the opportunity to vote as tax-paying citizens.
The job readiness programs address how to write a résumé and the “soft skills,” how to talk at an interview and how to follow up on the interview.
“Businesses are interested in this,” Celestine said. “When kids come in, they are not ready for the workplace. You have to prepare them to keep a job.”
High school students not only learn what an entrepreneur is, but get the chance to be one, he said. Students learn how to put together a business plan and create a product, which leads to what Celestine calls a pitch contest similar to the TV show “Shark Tank.” This program is called “Trust Your Crazy Ideas Challenge.”
Student teams “have to make a 6-minute pitch to judges and shoot a 1-minute commercial,” he said.
On the local level, the first-place team gets a $5,000 scholarship, and a $2,500 award for their school to help with business education, Celestine said. Two runnersup each get $2,500 scholarships.
The first-place team faces the winners of the four other Junior Achievement areas in Louisiana.
At stake is a $10,000 scholarship for the winning team and $5,000 for its school. The runnerup teams get a $2,500 award to be split equally among the team members.
To prepare for the pitch competition, curriculum is taught by volunteer mentors and “coaches,” such as lawyers and speech professionals, come in to prepare the students for competition day.
All scholarships are funded by the The Brees Dream Foundation, founded by New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.
COVID-19 also has changed how Junior Achievement presents its Finance Park, a program where students get to be adults for a day, Celestine said.
Instead of going to a site, it will be in a virtual format, he said.
Each student gets a “persona” as an adult, with a job, salary and credit score. They learn to budget based on their income and they must travel between about 30 stations, to pay their monthly bills.
“They are required to save, make a budget, and even donate money,” Celestine said.
Students shop for a place to live and must apply for a home loan to learn what a mortgage is. If they are turned down due to their financial status, they must look lower-priced homes or apartments.
Their salary and credit score influences what kind of car loan they can get, he said.
Funding for the financial literacy instruction, like other Junior Achievement programs, comes from business and personal donations, Celestine said.
“All programs are presented to students free of charge, we rely on the generosity of our donors to fund the programs.”
Like any volunteer-based organization, “We are always in need of volunteers,” Celestine said, who spent 10 years as a volunteer before joining Junior Achievement.
For more information, Celestine can be reached at lcelestine@jabatonrouge.com and (225) 928-7008.