A project that began during the pandemic grew into something far more meaningful for Donald Miletello.
The Frogmore resident’s project ultimately led to the building of a memorial wall to salute military veterans.
It all stemmed from a routine home project.
For years, Miletello had a wooden fence across a portion of his front yard facing his home on La. 977.
He built it to muffle the noise from trucks that pass along the busy highway.
“A year ago, the fence was rotting away, so I rebuilt it, which was also a way to keep myself busy during the pandemic,” Miletello said.
During that work, the project veered in another direction. For years, he also wanted to do a project to honor the U.S. military and decided not to put it off any longer.
It gave the 40-foot-fence a new purpose.
Militello collected flags from all branches of the U.S. armed forces.
“This whole project has snowballed,” he said. “In the end, I want people to feel at home here … I consider this wall sacred.”
His wife, Melodie, and his sister, former Pointe Coupee Parish Tourist Commission Director Jeanie Andre, helped with the design and the plants that adorn the front of the wall.
Mary Morgan, a longtime friend of the family, designed the wreaths for the Fallen Soldier Monument in front of the wall.
Miletello said he plans to install solar lights in front of the wall so passersby can see it after dark.
“It’s a work in progress,” he said.
“I’ve gotten a lot of good responses so far and I’ve even seen people stop to take pictures of it.”
Military service runs in the genes for the Miletellos.
Miletello himself served in the Army National Guard.
His son Sal serves as a chief warrant officer in the U.S. Navy.
He has served for 19 years and has been stationed in Hawaii, Japan and served in Middle East Wars.
He is now stationed at Camp Pendleton in San Diego.
Miletello’s grandson Mason Alexander, who is stationed at Camp Pendleton, recently was promoted to lance corporal in the Marines Corps.
His grandson Jean Paul St. Pierre was stationed at the U.S. Embassy in Johannesburg, South Africa.
He was presented the flag that flew over the embassy.
Donald’s nephew, Col. Chris Anthony, serves in the U.S. Army and commands a battalion of Apache helicopters.
He is stationed at Camp Mabrey in Austin, Texas.
He has 37 years of active duty and has served in all Middle Eastern conflicts as well as Bosnia.
“My son, grandchildren and nephew inspired me to build this wall, but I want to dedicate this to every man and woman who has served in the military,” Miletello said.
“I’ve already seen four or five guys come sign the wall, and I invite anyone who served in the military to do it, as well.”
The completion of the wall has led to another plan – a dedication ceremony.
He has not yet set a date, but he said he wants it to coincide with Veterans Day.
Miletello has one more goal.
“I want to play ‘Taps’ at this memorial every day at 6 p.m.,” he said. “The people who serve our country are just that important to me.”