41st Kiwanis bass tournament draws anglers eager to cast
A longstanding spring tradition continued Sunday, March 21, when the Kiwanis Club of Pointe Coupee hosted its 41st Annual Open Bass Tournament on False River.
A total of 67 teams participated in this year’s event, which continued an upward trend in participation after entries dwindled to 40 teams a decade ago.
“We had a really good crowd and about as pretty a day as you could ask for,” said Kenneth St. Romain, chairman for the annual event.
The fishing tournament was one of the few springtime events not interrupted by the pandemic last year.
In fact, it barely dodged the bullet a year ago.
“We had the event March 16, and they shut the world down the day after,” St. Romain said. “We anticipated a good crowd this year based on the response prior to this year’s event.
“It was a pretty day, and people were ready to get out,” he said.
Guaranteed prize money ranged from $3,000 to the first-place winner, $1,500 to the runner-up and $800 for the third-place participant, down to $150 for those who placed 7th through 10th.
Darren Bueche and Michael “Shane” Lindsly won the top prize at the event, with five fish that weighed a total of 15 pounds 8.4 ounces.
Lucas Arnold and Joshua Cutrer of Denham Springs claimed the prize for the biggest bass, which weighed 5 pounds, 3.6 ounces.
Shannon Fairchild and Wayne Major of Rosedale placed second, with five fish at a total of 15 pounds, 1.4 ounces.
Brock Smith and Rudy Smith of Watson notched third, with five fish at 13 pounds, 12 ounces. They also took second for biggest bass at 4 pounds, 13 ounces.
Rounding out the top 10 were:
• Fourth: Eric Lott and Denton Hadley, Livonia: 13 pounds, 3 ounces.
• Fifth: Lucas Arnold and Joshua Cutrer, Denham Springs: 12 pounds, 0.6 ounces.
• Sixth: Marco LeBlanc and Jared Watson: 11 pounds, 6.8 ounces.
• Seventh: Todd Hollier and John Powell, Walker: 11 pounds, 5.4 ounces.
• Eighth: Tommy Jarreau and Brad Teal, Livonia: 11 pounds, 1 ounce.
• Ninth: James “Brother” Pourciau and Tanner Pourciau, Baton Rouge: 11 pounds, 0.6 ounces.
• 10th: Colby Drago and Kelly Smith, Ventress: 11 pounds, 0.4 ounces.
The Kiwanis of Pointe Coupee is dedicated to helping families and children of the community.
The club sponsors teacher grants, provides collegiate scholarships, sponsors a Bringing Up Grades (BUGs) program, cares for the Kiwanis Community Park.
The club also maintains the False River No-Wake and Safety Buoys under the jurisdiction of the Parish Council as a community service.
The club meets on the second Thursday of the month. For information on membership, visit the club website at kiwanisofpointecoupee@gmail.com.