By Kevin Fambrough
Two hot-air balloonists entertained New Roads on Sunday and made a few fans with their excursion.
“We were out having a good time,”said Karen Kent, who lives on Rougon Road when she is not piloting “Karen’s Dream II.”
“We haven’t flown in New Roads in a while. It was beautiful in the afternoon with good winds.”
“It is a different experience,” in New Roads, said Shawn Krause, of Zachary. “We were drawing a crowd.”
His son-in-law, Chad Hebert, was piloting “Star Dancer,” as he works on his pilot’s license, Krause said.
“A lot of people got to see us up close,” Krause said. “Once we were stabilized on the ground, kids were available to look inside and ask questions.”
“I love it when I’m flying, and a mom and kids come out and they follow us to where we land,” Kent said. “Kids are yelling and want to touch the balloon.”
The balloonists took off from The Pointe on the island side of False River, she said, and from there the winds decided their direction.
The goal was to reach Hospital Road which has several opening parking lots or Scott Civic Center Park, she said.
“The winds were 3 to 4 mph, so it was absolutely perfect.”
As the balloons crossed False River, they went down to touch the water, what Kent called a “splash and dash,” in balloonist lingo.
“We talked to people on boats,” she added.
Kent started ballooning in the early 1990’s, while Krause said he has been involved with balloons for 27 years.
“As a little girl, I dreamed of flying,” Kent said, hence her balloon’s name, ”Karen’s Dream II.”
“I wore out number 1,” she said
“Some call it a sport, some a hobby,” Krause said. “Balloon crews are family. Or they are so close they consider themselves family.”
In balloon competitions, it is not speed or height, Kent said, but navigation skills.
A large X is on the ground and balloonists must maneuver to drop a bean bag on the X.
Some national competitions will have three of four X’s, she said.
“You have to know the winds and air currents,” Kent said.
Wind currents on the ground may be from north to south, but the speed and direction varies at different altitudes, she said.
At 500 feet, the winds might be from south to north.
“You have to anticipate (the winds). There’s a lot of meteorology involved, a lot of mental work.”
This weekend, Kent said, they may be flying in Zachary.
“Every flight is a new adventure,” she said.
“You’ll probably see more of us,” Krause added.